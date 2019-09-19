South Africa’s Former Energy Minister, Jeff Radebe appointed to reassure African counterparts

A team of Presidential Special Envoys departed South Africa on Monday to visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to deliver a message of solidarity from President Cyril Ramaphosa;The Special Envoy consists of South Africa’s former Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha, a veteran of the African National Congress; President Cyril Ramaphosa is determined to assure fellow African countries that the government is taking every necessary step to ensure a safe and secure South Africa; Special Envoy Jeff Radebe is the 2018 recipient of the Big Five Energy award presented by Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/). This year, H.E Macky Sall, President of Senegal, will receive the prestigious Africa Oil Man of the Year award also presented by AOP; The AOP 2019 conference and exhibition will take place on October 9-11 at the CTICC 1 in Cape Town, South Africa.

In efforts to mend relations fellow African countries, South Africa’s former Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha, a veteran of the ruling party, the African National Congress, are currently on a continental tour which will see them visit the Presidents of Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The group of Presidential Special Envoys will deliver a message of solidarity from South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to the heads of state as a means to assure them that the government is committed to addressing xenophobic attacks which sparked in the Gauteng province earlier this month.

“The Special Envoys are tasked with reassuring fellow African countries that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity. The Special Envoys will also reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to the rule of law,” said an official statement by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

Special Envoy Radebe has met with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari; President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and Senegal’s President, Macky Sall since the tour started on September 14, 2019.

As a previous recipient of the 2018 Big Five Energy Award as then South African Minister of Energy. Hon. Jeff Radebe, has reassured the heads of state that Cape Town is safe and secure.

President Macky Sall will attend the fourth annual Africa Oil & Power (AOP) conference and exhibition on October 9 -11 in Cape Town where he will receive the prestigious Africa Oil Man of the Year award at the exclusive AOP gala dinner for his efforts in developing Senegal’s hydrocarbons sector as a key driver of economic growth.

During the conference, Senegal will also launch its oil and gas licensing round, which will unlock the country’s next phase of investment.

The AOP 2019 conference is hosted in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the South African Oil & Gas Alliance and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Through its theme #MakeEnergyWork, AOP challenges energy sector leaders and decision makers to share their perspectives on how African countries can use the energy sector to empower the growth and development of other sectors.

The AOP program will feature speakers from state-owned enterprises CEF Group, SANEDI, PetroSA, NERSA, iGas and PASA.

Learn more and register at www.AOP2019.com

https://bit.ly/2maW7wT



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.