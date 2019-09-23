EZ Mold Inspections Now Provides Asbestos and Mold Testing in Temecula and Murrieta

Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Company in Murrieta, CA

EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to Temecula, CA. The inspection company now provides asbestos and mold testing services in Murrieta and Temecula.

Temecula is a wonderful city, and we look forward to helping the community through asbestos and mold testing services.” — Robert Armstrong

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Mold Inspections announces an expanded service area and adds Temecula, CA . Now the inspection company serves Murrieta and Temecula with asbestos and mold testing services . The company plans to further expand its service area to nearby cities in Riverside County.The city of Temecula was incorporated in 1989, and this year Temecula celebrates its 30th year as an incorporated city in California. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Temecula’s population has grown to over 100,000 people with over 30,000 households and approximately 64% of residents are homeowners.The city is a tourist and resort destination. Temecula is known for its award-winning wineries, championship golf courses, hot air balloon rides and of course, Old Town Temecula. Other points of interest include the Temecula Valley Wine Country, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival, and the Temecula Valley International Film Festival.“We look forward to providing honest answers about mold and asbestos to homeowners and residents in Temecula,” stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. “Temecula is a wonderful city, and we look forward to helping the community through asbestos and mold testing services.”Robert Armstrong is the principal mold and asbestos inspector and has more than two decades of experience inspecting residential properties and real estate. He has served Southern California communities for more than two decades through his prior home and mold inspection companies. Now Mr. Armstrong brings his extensive experience and deep insights to serve Temecula, CA.For more information, visit the EZ Mold Inspections website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.com Contact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsAddress: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563Phone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsEZ Mold Inspections is a mold and asbestos testing and inspection company located in Riverside County. The company inspects and tests residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by a real estate inspection expert with more than two decades of experience as a real estate inspector in Southern California.

Mold Inspection and Testing in Murrieta, Temecula, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Wildomar, Hemet



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.