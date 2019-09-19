Ottawa General Contractors Named by REMODELING Magazine to its 2019 Big50 Class of America’s Top Remodelers

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa General Contractors has been selected by REMODELING magazine to join the REMODELING Big50. Each year since 1986, the REMODELING Big50 inducts 50 remodeling companies that have set exceptionally high standards for professionalism and integrity through exemplary business practices, craftsmanship, and impact in their community or the industry at large. Big50 remodelers run successful, often growing, companies of various sizes that have taken the lead in raising industry standards.



Since the Big50 program began, REMODELING has selected about 1,600 firms for Big50 status, approximately less than 2% of all remodeling businesses in the country today.

REMODELING editors, columnists, industry leaders, and the companies themselves make the nominations each year. Following a lengthy evaluation and interview process, the editors select the 50 individuals who exemplify the best of the industry that year, and who have something to offer other remodelers in proven practices.

“We are honored to receive this distinction,” says Bryan Sim, General Manager of Ottawa General Contractors. “The award recognizes excellence and leadership, and we are privileged to be named to this select group of remodelers.”

https://ottawageneralcontractors.com/

P-613-225-9991

Fax-1-866-848-6082

info@ottawagenralcontractors.com



