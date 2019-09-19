Food Enzyme Market To Reach USD 3.80 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Food Enzyme Market Size – USD 2.26 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Food Enzyme Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Food enzymes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising geriatric population, the rising chances of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive health management are key factors contributing to high growth of food enzymes during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Enzyme market was valued at USD 2.26 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.80 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7 %. Enzymes are a type of protein molecules that are available in all living things. They speed up chemical reactions, in many cases increasing the rate of reaction millions of times. They also help digestion, cut and metabolize waste in humans and animals, as well as play a crucial role in muscle contraction. Enzymes have been used in the production of food, like dough making. This is done by removal from plants or animals or may be done by fermentation from micro-organisms.

Increasing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive health management are contributing to the growth of the food enzyme market . Growing demand for specialty enzymes such as pharmaceutical, diagnostics, research, and biotechnology is expected to be one more factor driving the growth. Growth of these animal-derived enzymes in various diseases or conditions, such as pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer boosts the growth of the market. Introduction of cold-adapted enzymes is also one of the major factors that fuel the food enzymes market growth. Narrow temperature and pH stability spectrum along with allergies associated with protease and peptides and the public’s perception of probiotic and prebiotic products as alternatives to digestive enzymes and stringent regulatory policies are hampering food enzyme market growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1878

Further key findings from the report suggest

In March 2018, DSM launched Maxilact® Smart, a lactase enzyme that enables a notable increase in production efficiency and capacity, while allowing dairy producers to meet growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.

Increasing product demand in food and animal feed application because of its proteinaceous nature is expected to boost market growth.

Enzymes are commonly used in the baking industry, fruit juice & cheese manufacturing, and brewing. The carbohydrase segment dominated the overall food enzymes market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Consumers are shifting their choice from regular staple food to nutrient-enhanced healthy food products, thereby fostering the growing demand for enzymes in the food & beverages industry.

Development of fermentation techniques for the production of microbial enzymes helps in providing an extensive supply of enzymes. Bacteria, fungi, and yeast are used for the biosynthesis of various enzymes that are further used in several commercial applications.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the food enzyme market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%, owing to the rising awareness, market potential for existing products, and unexplored application segments.

Lipases were valued at 308.3 million in 2018 and are expected to reach 500.45 million in 2026 due to increased use of this enzyme in food industry which promotes market growth.

Global food enzyme manufacturers find great opportunity in China, owing to the huge demand for enzymes in processing food & beverage products.

Some of the key market players for food enzyme market are Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-enzymes-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food enzyme market on the basis of type, application, source, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Beverages

Processed foods

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (meat, poultry, and fish tenderizing)

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Microorganisms

Bacteria

Fungi

Plants

Animals

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1878

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Food Processing and Equipment category by Reports And Data

Liquid Dairy Packaging Carton Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-dairy-packaging-carton-market

Confectionery Processing Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/confectionery-processing-equipment-market

Beverage Cans Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/beverage-cans-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.