Protein Labeling Market To Reach USD 3544.9 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Protein Labeling Market Size – USD 1396.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.8%, Protein Labeling industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Protein Labeling

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising healthcare expenditure coupled with the increasing research and developments by companies for reducing the complexities in protein labeling are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Protein Labeling market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Protein Labelling market was valued at USD 1396.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3544.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8%. Use of molecular labels in research is very common for purification detection of the labeled proteins and their binding partners. Proteins are also labeled during cell growth by incorporating amino acids containing different isotopes. Protein labeling finds application in biological processes monitoring, in the quantification of compounds, and for specific detection of protein modifications and enhancement of detection sensitivity and simplification of detection workflows. For these various types of labels are used, and are specific for each application. The three commonly used tags attach to the protein sequence are stable isotopes, mass tags, and fluorophores.

Increase in the healthcare expenditure along with the increasing research and development expenditure, are driving the growth of the market. The companies are focusing on reducing the complexities in the protein labeling process by improving the existing technologies. The indsutry is witnessing rise in the new product launches and growing adoption of bioengineering technologies in a bid to ramp up the market growth. Development of the technology to produce advanced dyes that rapidly conjugates with the specific peptides or nucleotidein order to detect their presence and further purification process more accurately is expected to make the process more efficient and will have positive impact on the market.

Development in the technology to create advanced dyes that rapidly conjugates with the specific peptides or nucleotide in order to detect their presence and further purification process more accurately are expected to make the process more efficient and will have a positive effect in the industry. Improvements in the accuracy, resolution, and the procedures used in various techniques like fluorescence & biorthogonal tagging are estimated to grow over the forecast period.

However, kits that are ready-to-use are expected to witness fastest growth as they are a convenient means of labeling protein and antibodies. A large number of market competitors offer kits that can be directly used in applications such as cell-based assays, western blotting, ELISA, and immunofluorescence. Introduction of kits that allow primary antibodies and proteins to be labeled within 20 minutes to develop rapid clinical tests and save time.for research is expected to augment segment growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1879

Further key findings from the report suggest

Biological fluorophores and organic dyes are extensively used for protein labeling; they are suitable for detection of protein location, identification of protein complex and in monitoring biological processes as they respond directly to light by producing a detectable signal.

Kits segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at the CAGR of 12.3 %. Ready to use kits offer a convenient way to label proteins and antibodies.

Based on the product, the services segment is expected to grow significantly on account of increased outsourcing of technical and skilled workflow procedures.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Protein Labelling market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 13.1%; owing it to development in various streams such as proteomics, cancer proteomics, immunodynamics, and structural genomics in the region.

The scarcity of skilled professionals and limited applications of protein-labeling is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, General Electric company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and New England Biolabs among others

Major players are involved in launch of novel products and acquisition and amalgamations of smaller emerging entities to strengthen their market position. Expanding geographic reach and enhancing product portfolio are some other strategies adopted by larger companies to increase their market share.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-labeling-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Protein Labeling market on the basis of product, application, method, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Reagents Protein Enzymes Probes/tags Monoclonal antibodies Other reagents

Kits

Services

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cell based-assay

Fluorescence microscopy

Immunological techniques

Mass spectrometry

Protein micro assay

Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

In vitro Enzymatic labeling Dye based labeling Co translational labeling Site specific labeling Nano particle labeling

In vivo Photo reactive Radioactive Bioorthogonal Labeling



Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1879

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.