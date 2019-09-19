Salt Life Continues to Expand Retail Footprint

/EIN News/ -- Lifestyle brand announces new store opening in Orlando, Florida

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced the opening of its Salt Life brand’s newest brick and mortar retail location. The new Salt Life store is located in Orlando, Florida, at The Florida Mall (8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail) and is the brand’s seventh overall location and fourth in the Florida market. An additional Salt Life store is scheduled to open this fall in Key West, Florida, and the Company plans to make the Salt Life brand even more accessible to consumers through the opening of multiple additional brick and mortar retail locations over the next several years.

“Our investments in direct-to-consumer strategies including brick and mortar retail and e-commerce are key drivers in growing the Salt Life brand’s awareness and reach,” commented Robert W. Humphreys, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Apparel, Inc. “We are excited about our plans to further expand the Salt Life retail footprint in the near term through new locations across Florida and in other Southeastern markets, and will continue to look for opportunities to increase the brand’s exposure both through direct-to-consumer strategies and partnerships with national and regional retailers.”

Salt Life Group President Jeff Stillwell added, “We love the new Orlando location, our first in a mall setting, and the growth our brand continues to enjoy in the Florida market. Our brand was born in the Sunshine State and it continues to be at the heart of our business. We hold several key Salt Life events in Orlando each year and we believe the new store will serve as a prime location for area visitors and locals to discover the brand and start living the Salt Life. ”

About Salt Life

Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life.” Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life.” Numerous professional athletes, sportsmen and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, rock, pop and country music worlds have an alliance with the brand through cross-marketing partnerships (https://www.saltlife.com/athletes/). The brand is visible in areas across the media, sports and popular culture landscapes, including music videos, national tour sponsorships, fishing and outdoors-related television shows, professional auto-racing events, and Salt Life’s popular YouTube channel. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers. Salt Life products are also available to consumers at www.saltlife.com and at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores, including locations in Huntington Beach and San Clemente, California; Daytona Beach, Tampa and Orlando, Florida; and Columbus, Georgia. The brand’s flagship store is located in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined over 15 years ago, and an additional location is scheduled to open later this year in Key West, Florida.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company sells casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the volatility and uncertainty of cotton and other raw material prices; the general U.S. and international economic conditions; competitive conditions in the apparel industry; restrictions on our ability to borrow capital or service our indebtedness; deterioration in the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and changes in the operations and strategies of our customers and suppliers; changing consumer preferences or trends; recalls, claims and negative publicity associated with product liability issues; and the other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

