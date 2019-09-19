Xalles Announces Partnership with ATN Trading to Expand Distribution of Powerful Crypto Trading Engine

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company leveraging blockchain technology for financial reconciliation and payment auditing solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Xalles Financial Services Inc., has executed a revenue sharing agreement with All The Numbers Trading Company, LLC (d/b/a ATN Trading) for the distribution of its automated cryptocurrency trading solution.



Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum trade with a relatively high level of volatility, 24 hours a day, seven days a week - making fast and efficient trading crucial for success and profitability. Similar to the “trading bots” used by expert traders and financial institutions to quickly execute trades in the stock market, ATN Trading’s automated engine enables quick and efficient trading in cryptocurrencies.

“With our system, traders have full control over their trading strategies,” said Brian Groot, ATN Trading’s managing partner. “Each trader determines how aggressively or conservatively to trade and can set the trade size, margin, spacing, floor and ceiling for multiple cryptocurrencies. We are pleased to work with Xalles Financial Services to expand our customer reach of this system into new markets.”

Under the revenue sharing agreement, Xalles Financial Services will distribute the crypto trading engine to a large community of traders among its contacts and within its client base of expert traders and institutional firms. The partnership follows extensive testing of the trading engine, which demonstrated strong flexibility and configurability.

“After months of testing ATN Trading’s system, we are highly impressed with the results; it exceeded our expectations,” stated Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles Holdings and president of Xalles Financial Services. “We selected ATN Trading as our revenue sharing partner because of the integrity of the platform and its unique pricing model. This as an excellent opportunity for us to profitably participate in the cryptocurrency investment market segment.”

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

About All The Numbers Trading Company, LLC (ATN Trading)

All the Numbers Trading Company, LLC provides a trading engine simply designed to take advantage of the volatility in the cryptocurrency markets. ATN Trading has built this engine as a SaaS product and is non-custodial. ATN Trading automates your trading strategy and style to trade in markets that operate globally, 24/7.

For more information visit: https://atntrading.co/?ref=5d802461d8581

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Info@Xalles.com

www.Xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office





Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.