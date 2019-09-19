LOCAL MCDONALD'S REACHES $350,000 IN K-12 STUDENT GRANT CONTRIBUTIONS FOR OREGON AND SW WASHINGTON

Local McDonald’s Owners Are Giving Back and Helping to Provide Resources to our Schools

McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Oregon and Southwest Washington have teamed-up once again for Archways to Education: A School Grant Program. Now in its third year, the annual program continues to provide educational resources via grants, to students within its local communities.

Archways to Education aims to further McDonald’s mission of giving back to the community, helping students reach their fullest potential within the arts, athletics and academics arenas. Many owner/operators in Oregon and Southwest Washington raise their families in these same communities, with many of their own children having attended the schools with current applicants and recipients.

"Being deeply rooted in our communities is not just greens-fees for McDonald’s, it’s something we live by, and we do it every day.” - Mike Kennedy, local McDonald’s owner operator and President of the Oregon McDonald’s Operator Association

Students attending public or private schools from Kindergarten through 12th Grade are encouraged to apply. This years’ grant of over $125,000 will be split among the recipients, making it a combined total of $350,000 since its inception, in 2017.

“Our operators have funded everything from STEM programs, to student financial aide. This year, for example, one of our local owner operators was able to provide 100% of their funds to one outstanding high school senior, covering his entire first year of college tuition.” – Val Hadwin, Public Relations Chair of the Oregon McDonald’s Operator Association

