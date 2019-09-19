TV Worldwide Launches ‘Venture Capital TV’

Community-Based Internet TV Channel to Feature Live and On-Demand Programming Focused on Business Growth Financing and the Venture Capital Sector

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Worldwide , an Internet TV Network of community-based Internet TV Channels targeted to professional discipline and advocacy group niche audiences, announced the demo launch of Venture Capital TV ( www.VentireCapitalTV.com ), an Internet TV Channel the will feature live and on-demand programming focused on business growth financing and the venture capital sector.

Venture Capital TV is produced through a strategic partnership between TV Worldwide, JCM Capital Partners, LLC and Weston Online Networks.



Venture Capital TV serves a full audience spectrum of demographic audiences in the Venture Capital industry ranging from venture capitalists or angel investors and everyday potential small company stakeholders to the entrepreneurial companies themselves, in addition to service providers that specialize in accounting, legal, marketing, or other services that support the private or public financing of growing companies.

Durand “Randy” Achee, VCTV’s Executive Producer commented, “We are committed to producing a robust, collaborative and innovative resource within a forum for live, interactive and on-demand programming. We strive to filter the industry’s abundant information as we vet it to ensure the viewer is getting the best news and opportunities available for servicing or investment. The channel features multimedia content and case studies spotlighting the latest information on venture capital and angel investment trends and solutions. We seek to inform, educate and engage audiences to generate feedback and build intelligent consensus on Venture Capital strategies and solutions in a wide range of market sectors. Venture Capital TV values input from our audiences on content and programming suggestions. We invite companies whether early stage or established to present on our network for exposure to the investment community.”

“We’ve already had numerous inquiries and a high volume of initial traffic for content we featured during the launch of the Venture Capital TV Channel’s demo version,” stated Dave Gardy, Chairman and CEO of TV Worldwide. “We look forward to growing the expanding the Venture Capital TV programming schedule throughout the fall with innovative, provocative and interactive live and on-demand programming to serve the audience in this dynamic sector, while Venture Capital TV evolves into a full Internet TV Channel.”



ABOUT Venture Capital TV

Venture Capital TV is the community-based, on-line destination Internet TV channel for live and on-demand Venture Capital industry - related video programming. Venture Capital TV is produced through a strategic partnership between the Internet TV Network, TV Worldwide , and Venture Capital TV’s strategic partners, JCM Capital Partners, LLC and Weston Online Networks.



ABOUT TV Worldwide

Founded in 1999, TV Worldwide is based in Chantilly VA. TV Worldwide developed the first network of community-based Internet TV channels targeting professional sector and advocacy group audiences with live and on-demand demographic and advocacy group-based streaming video content.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Durand (Randy) Achée Executive Producer/Partner Venture Capital TV/Weston Online Networks (703) 961-9250 ext. 230 (402) 250-1799 Info@VentureCapitalTV.com www.VentureCapitalTV.com www.TVWorldwide.com



