Robin.io Appoints New CEO, Jef Graham, to Drive Expansive Growth, Lead Company in Helping Enterprises Modernize Their Applications and Data Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, provider of the industry’s leading Hyperconverged Kubernetes solution , today announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Jef Graham , a seasoned Silicon Valley executive. He brings to Robin.io many years of global experience as an EVP for large public companies such as Juniper Networks and 3Com Corporation, plus two decades as a CEO of several privately funded start-ups such as RGB Networks and Peribit Networks. In addition to serving in executive management roles, he also currently serves on the Board of Directors of NetGear, a public consumer connectivity company in Silicon Valley.



Having created and driven new business initiatives in networking and cloud, Jef has raised significant amounts of venture capital and delivered successful exits for several Silicon Valley companies. Bringing his strong operational expertise to Robin.io, Jef will lead the company as it enters the next phase of its growth, including its continued global expansion.

“I’m excited about the Kubernetes market, Robin.io’s customer traction and the achievements of the company’s very talented technical team. I look forward to scaling the business and helping organizations across the globe modernize their data infrastructure, bringing improved agility and greater cost savings,” said Jef Graham, CEO, Robin.io.

Rajeev Madhavan , General Partner at Clear Ventures and the lead investor in Robin.io will continue in his role as Chairman of Robin.io. “We’re excited to welcome Jef as our new CEO,” said Rajeev. “With a track record of delivering business success, Jef will bring to Robin.io his go-to-market and operational talents to accelerate rapid expansion and increase our ability to help enterprises truly transform IT and DevOps by modernizing their data infrastructure.”

Partha Seetala , Founder and CTO of Robin.io said, “We’re thrilled to have Jef join our executive leadership team. Robin.io has seen more than 600% increase in year over year revenue growth. With the addition of Jef, we expect to continue this rapid growth.”

“Today’s global corporations are undergoing a major shift,” said Sriram Subramanian , Research Director for IDC. “Initiatives to modernize enterprise applications are a huge priority and Robin is well-positioned to bring advanced data management and day-2 management capabilities to enable that. As Robin continues to deliver improved developer productivity and reduced costs, we expect to see customers realizing real business benefits.”

Robin.io brings advanced storage and data management that extend the Agility, Efficiency and Portability of Kubernetes to All Stateful Applications, even complex Big Data, Databases, AI/ML and Custom Apps, on Any Infrastructure, On-Premise, Hybrid Cloud or Multi-Cloud. ROBIN Platform is the industry's first Hyperconverged solution that enables big data, databases and AI/ML as a Service on Kubernetes. ROBIN Storage delivers bare-metal performance and enables powerful data management capabilities such as snapshots, backup and migration to support even the most demanding data-intensive workloads. With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Red Hat and Veritas, Robin.io seeks to reinvent IT Infrastructure and put the focus back on what matters most – The Applications. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA and Hasso Plattner Ventures .

