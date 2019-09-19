CN 100 Celebrations Come to Winnipeg

CN announces creation of a Winnipeg Community Board and donation of a legacy forest

Canadian National Railway (CN) was created by an Act of Parliament in Canada on June 6, 1919 and has since contributed continuously to Canada’s economy and prosperity. Through its evolution over the years — from a Federal Crown Corporation for 75 years to its privatization in 1995 — CN is the railway that uniquely spans North America from Eastern Canada to Western Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. For 100 years, CN has been serving Canada’s economy, from building the country to now moving over $250 billion worth of its customers’ goods annually.

CN 100: A Moving Celebration is an immersive exhibit where everyone can discover the history of CN as well as the people and innovations that built North America. Families can enjoy interactive experiences, shows and many activities for children. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations and schedule, please visit http://www.cn100.ca/en/.

Safety is a core value at CN. The 2019 Rail Safety Week awareness campaign begins on September 23 and the Moving Celebration is an opportunity to familiarize children of all ages as well as adults with the shared responsibility of rail safety.

CN has a strong and historic presence in Winnipeg. CN’s state-of-the-art Claude Mongeau National Training Centre in Winnipeg is delivering enhanced railroader training programs focused on instilling and reinforcing a strong safety culture. Over 10,400 experienced railroaders, new hires and customers received a complete range of hands-on technical training in Winnipeg and at the sister facility in Homewood, IL, in 2018.

CN is pleased to announce that the trees decorating the Moving Celebration will be planted at Harte Trail and Whittier Park to create a CN 100 legacy forest of mature trees in honour of the CN 100 celebrations.

Finally, CN is also announcing, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, the creation of the CN Winnipeg Community Board comprised of community leaders who will provide input on CN’s community investments in the region. A key focus of this community board will be supporting local, grassroots organizations with funding requests. CN has a proud history of providing millions of dollars in support to non-profit organizations, causes and initiatives in communities across its network. In 2018, CN donated nearly $700,000 to Manitoba based organizations including The Forks. Thanks to CN’s partnership, The Forks provides free year-round community programming on the CN Stage and Field, the epicentre for many of Winnipeg’s finest concerts and events.

The CN Winnipeg Community Board will be chaired by David Angus, former president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce and currently president of Johnston Group. The other members of the CN Winnipeg Community Board include: Diane Gray, president and CEO, CentrePort Canada and co-chair, World Trade Centre Winnipeg; Dwight MacAulay, former chief of Protocol, Government of Manitoba; Dayna Spiring president and CEO, Economic Development Winnipeg; and Mariette Mulaire, president and CEO, World Trade Centre Winnipeg. Jim Feeny, CN retiree; Paul Hackett, general manager, Network Operations for Western Region at CN; and Adam Beck, senior manager Mechanical, CN, Transcona Shops will be joining the Community Board as CN representatives and Jasdeep Devgan, senior advisor, Public Affairs, Manitoba at CN will be the Community Board’s Secretary.

“We are proud to collaborate with local organizations across our network,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president, corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. “CN wants to improve the quality of life of the communities in which it operates. We believe the more aligned we are with community decisions through our CN Winnipeg Community board, the better we will achieve our goal. By putting funding decisions in the hands of people who are involved in their community on a day-to-day basis, we are enabling them to have a meaningful impact on their community.”

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

