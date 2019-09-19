Noralta Technologies acquires Wellkeeper Inc.

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noralta Technologies Inc., announced today that it has acquired the business of Wellkeeper Inc, based in Houston, Texas. Noralta will move quickly to integrate Wellkeeper’s clients onto its nTerface remote monitoring and surveillance platform. “We see this as a very positive addition to the Noralta user community. Wellkeeper’s customers sites will be seamlessly added to our platform and immediately enjoy an increased service offering,” said Cam Zarowny, President and Founder of Noralta.



For the past 25 years Noralta Technologies has provided software and field services to the energy industry across Western Canada, the United States, and Central America. Noralta’s nTerface platform supports oil & gas producers and pipeline operators with greater situational awareness and increased productivity leading to significant operational savings.

“Noralta is an excellent fit for the Wellkeeper customer base,” commented; Jerrit Coward, CEO of Expanse Electrical Company, Wellkeeper’s parent company. “We’ve enjoyed working with the Noralta team and look forward to assisting them with the client transition, and into the future, as we jointly work to increase nTerface’s reach,” added Coward.

Noralta Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of real time remote monitoring, control and optimization services for the energy industry. Through our host platform, nTerface, we provide the situational awareness needed for decision makers to drive the BEST results possible through the use of monitoring and predictive analytics. The nTerface Host Platform optimizes well and facility performance through knowledge and autonomous intervention. nTerface is supported by a 24/7 manned control room, increases ROI through operational efficiencies, and improved performance, at the same time provides producers with an additional layer of security to reduce risks inherent with production operations.

Wellkeeper Inc. has been developing reliable, dependable, and affordable remote monitoring solutions for independent oil and gas operators since 2001. Wellkeeper Inc. was acquired by Dixie Electric in 2014 which offers a full range of electrical, automation, and remote monitoring products and services to Oil and Gas Companies. With a team of over 800 people across the United States, Dixie provides world class service and support for customers in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, North Dakota, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Contact:

Cam Zarowny; czarowny@noralta.com 18-NORALTA-18

Jerrit Coward: jerrit@expanseelectrical.com 832-399-0054

www.noralta.com

www.wellkeeper.com



