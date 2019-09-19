Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

Marks 10th time in a row that Fortinet is in the Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet continues to be a clear leader in the network firewall market. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform removes complexity and provides automated and broad protection across the entire digital attack surface. FortiGate Network Firewalls were among the first to deliver integrated SD-WAN, provide broad support for multi-cloud environments and accelerate the cloud on-ramp for better user experience. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates our work toward enabling enterprise customers to architect a security-driven network that delivers consistent security to all network edges.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader among 18 vendors in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls. This marks the tenth time Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader for completeness of vision and ability to execute. Fortinet believes its placement in the Leaders quadrant is largely due to its commitment to enabling a security-driven networking approach, which integrates security into every element of the network, to help its more than 415,000 global customers increase efficiencies across their infrastructure.

FortiGate Network Firewalls ensure consistent, end-to-end protection across crucial network edges—from branches, to campuses, to hybrid data centers, and to multiple clouds—and allows customers to architect a security-driven network to gain a number of benefits, including:

Secure SD-WAN: Fortinet is one of the first vendors to deliver integrated SD-WAN with advanced security for distributed enterprise locations to improve user experience and lower WAN cost without compromising on an organization’s security posture.

Fortinet is one of the first vendors to deliver integrated SD-WAN with advanced security for distributed enterprise locations to improve user experience and lower WAN cost without compromising on an organization’s security posture. Cloud Security: FortiGate Network Firewalls secure multi-cloud environments with broad support for the top six IaaS providers. This allows customers to leverage consistent multi-layer security protection, automation, and deep integrations no matter how many clouds they adopt.

FortiGate Network Firewalls secure multi-cloud environments with broad support for the top six IaaS providers. This allows customers to leverage consistent multi-layer security protection, automation, and deep integrations no matter how many clouds they adopt. Accelerate the Cloud On-Ramp : Fortinet’s high-performance hybrid data center and SD-WAN solutions accelerate the cloud on-ramp by providing secure high-speed connectivity and deep SSL inspection to multi-cloud environments. Fortinet is also the only vendor that delivers inspection on encrypted flows that leverage newly introduced TLS 1.3 encryption standards. With FortiGate Network Firewalls, organizations are able to deliver excellent user experience while achieving full visibility with the inspection of all HTTPS traffic.

: Fortinet’s high-performance hybrid data center and SD-WAN solutions accelerate the cloud on-ramp by providing secure high-speed connectivity and deep SSL inspection to multi-cloud environments. Fortinet is also the only vendor that delivers inspection on encrypted flows that leverage newly introduced TLS 1.3 encryption standards. With FortiGate Network Firewalls, organizations are able to deliver excellent user experience while achieving full visibility with the inspection of all HTTPS traffic. Single-pane-of-glass management: Single-pane-of-glass management enabled by FortiManager provides a complete and consolidated view across a variety of network edges, simplifies operations and provides network-wide security, visibility and analytics

Together, these capabilities deliver unparalleled protection and performance to Fortinet’s more than 415,000 customers worldwide. Fortinet’s FortiGate Network Firewalls have received the Feb. 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition and Fortinet has the most reviews of all vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights Network Firewalls market as of September 18, 2019 based on 1,448 reviews. Fortinet has also received the most reviews of all vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights WAN Edge Infrastructure market as of September 18, 2019 based on 162 total reviews for Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, an integral part of FortiGate Network Firewalls. Fortinet believes that this additional customer validation further highlights Fortinet’s leadership in the network firewalls market.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Jeremy D'Hoinne, John Watts, 17 September 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 415,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

