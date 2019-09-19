President appoints new deputy military prosecutor

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 19 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday appointed General Filomeno Octávio da Conceição Benedito Deputy Attorney General for Military Sphere and Military Prosecutor of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).,

The information is contained in a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office, reached ANGOP Thursday, stating that Filomeno da Conceição Benedito is taking over from General Adão Adriano António, who was also sacked from the position by the head of State.

The new Deputy Attorney General for the FAA Military Sphere and Military Prosecutor was Deputy Attorney General for Military Jurisdiction and Deputy Military Prosecutor, a position from which he was also dismissed Thursday.

The move comes in the light of the country's Constitution, Organic Law of the Attorney General's Office, National Defense and Armed Forces Law.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.