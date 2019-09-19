Asurint Announces Latest Background Screening Integration with JobDiva Applicant Tracking System

New partnership helps streamline the hiring process for recruiting professionals

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider for pre-employment background screening services, today announced that talent acquisition managers can now order and review background checks within the world-class JobDiva applicant tracking system (ATS) platform through a seamless integration.

This newest relationship is the latest in Asurint’s partner network of applicant tracking systems geared towards the staffing industry. Using innovative technology, Asurint has developed a unique, customizable search engine called IQLogics™ that optimizes a background screen for speed and efficiency. When combined with Asurint’s unparalleled ability to source court records and clear candidates on-demand, Asurint has changed the expectation of how time- and cost-efficient a background search can be for recruiters. By partnering with JobDiva, employers and recruiting agencies can now hire the right candidates more efficiently than ever before.

”JobDiva has a great appreciation for speed and efficiency,” said Emily Clark, JobDiva’s product manager. “Our partnership with Asurint takes us even further in that direction.”

“I am proud to announce our latest partnership and integration with JobDiva,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. “Now more than ever, recruiters need seamless ATS solutions that help keep the hiring process moving so that they can fill jobs and onboard candidates faster. Asurint’s integration with JobDiva does just that by providing fast, compliant background check results within the same system.”

Those interested in learning about Asurint’s integration with JobDiva can email partners@asurint.com or call 216.420.5478.

About JobDiva

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruiting industry.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done to help solve problems and reduce anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. Learn more at http://www.asurint.com.

