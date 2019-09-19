Digital Ally and MetLife Stadium Enter Into Multi-Year Video Solutions Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Digital Ally to Provide MetLife Stadium with Body-Worn Cameras at all Events



Lenexa, KS, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announces a three-year contract with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Digital Ally will provide certain MetLife Stadium security personnel with FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and back-end software management for all events hosted at MetLife Stadium.

Digital Ally will provide a video solution that includes deployment of its patented FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, training and support, along with maintenance and video management. The body-worn cameras will capture video and audio of conversations between security and fans with the goal being de-escalation of situations and evidence falsetto address complaints.

“After several successful deployments of Digital Ally’s body-worn cameras, we are pleased to announce Digital Ally as a provider in video solutions for MetLife Stadium. Our staff has been impressed with the usability of the hardware and back-end software,” stated Danny DeLorenzi, Vice President, Security and Safety Services for MetLife Stadium. “The goal of this initiative is to provide our staff with an extra tool when interacting with fans to create an overall better game day experience for everyone.”

“We are excited to continue our relationship with MetLife Stadium. Our unique product line provides stadiums and entertainment venues with increased accountability and transparency for both fans and staff members,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “The video captured can be used to address complaints, provide liability protection or used for training purposes. Digital Ally continues to be recognized as an innovator not only in law enforcement but event security,” concluded Mr. Ross.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

