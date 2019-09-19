Analysis on the $3.6 Billion Vision Processing Unit (VPU) Market, 2019 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vision Processing Unit Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vision Processing Unit Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Throughout the forecast period, smartphones are expected to have a significant share of Vision Processing Unit Market. Fast processors, superior quality of camera, connectivity, and applications create smartphones the most effective consumer electronic products for implementation.



In contrast to today's phones, future smartphones will utilize innovations such as 5G connectivity, AI capacities, machine-learning chips, and higher processing capacity. VPUs using dedicated AI chipsets enhance user experience by adding the capacity of AI computing to the devices. The increasing demand for premium smartphones is likely to boost the adoption of dedicated AI chips due to advanced features such as higher security, low latency, faster computing and less dependence on connectivity.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security & Surveillance and Others. In this segment, the consumer electronics sub-segment was the largest revenue generating segment. This trend can be attributed to the growing application of VPUs in electronic devices like smartphones, drones, and digital cameras, where low power consumption is a major concern. In addition, the automotive sector is anticipated to see a positive growth rate due to the large-scale implementation of infotainment electronics in automobiles, driver assistance systems, and extensive advances in autonomous vehicles.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., MediaTek, Inc., Inuitive Ltd., Synopsys, Inc., Verisilicon Holdings Co., Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Google, Inc. Based on the analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Intel Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Vision Processing Unit Market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Vision Processing Unit Market, by Fabrication Process

1.4.2 Global Vision Processing Unit Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Vision Processing Unit Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Vision Processing Unit Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Vision Processing Unit Market by Fabrication Process

4.1 Global Vision Processing Unit >16-28 NM Node Market by Region

4.2 Global Vision Processing Unit Equals to16 NM Node Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Vision Processing Unit Market by Application

5.1 Global Vision Processing Unit Smartphones Market by Region

5.2 Global Vision Processing Unit ADAS Market by Region

5.3 Global Vision Processing Unit Drones Market by Region

5.4 Global Vision Processing Unit Cameras Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Application Vision Processing Unit Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Vision Processing Unit Market by End User

6.1 Global Consumer Electronics Vision Processing Unit Market by Region

6.2 Global Automotive Vision Processing Unit Market by Region

6.3 Global Security and Surveillance Vision Processing Unit Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Vision Processing Unit Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Vision Processing Unit Market by Region

7.1 North America Vision Processing Unit Market

7.2 Europe Vision Processing Unit Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Vision Processing Unit Market

7.4 LAMEA Vision Processing Unit Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

8.2 Intel Corporation (Movidius, Inc.)

8.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.4 Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

8.5 MediaTek, Inc.

8.6 Inuitive Ltd.

8.7 Synopsys, Inc.

8.8 VeriSilicon Holdings Co. Ltd.

8.9 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

8.10 Google, Inc.



