D2L AND GENIUS SIS INC JOIN TOGETHER IN NEW PARTNERSHIP

Partnership Expands Options For Registration, E-Commerce, Management Of Training And Reporting

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that it is entering into a strategic partnership with Genius SIS, Inc. to help bring the management and reporting functionality provided by Genius’ student information system (SIS) to many clients using D2L’s Brightspace LMS.

Genius SIS is known in the eLearning industry for its student information system designed specifically for online schools — as well as its corporate learning management tool used by companies and government throughout the US and abroad for tracking employee learning. The new partnership will allow Genius' products to be offered to K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate markets through the existing integration with Brightspace. With this partnership, D2L’s Brightspace customers will have expanded options for registration, e-commerce, management of training, and reporting across multiple education modalities.

"Genius SIS is very excited about our partnership with D2L and its potential. We have several clients successfully using D2L products integrated with Genius, and this partnership will allow us to not only increase the number of customers but also add value to our shared base," said Beny Lederman, CEO at Genius SIS.

“Our aim is to empower clients with powerful data to help them make smart decisions about their learning programs,” said D2L SVP of Product Management David Koehn. “As a global leader in learning platforms for K-12, Higher Education and Enterprise, partnering with Genius will enhance our platform and will continue to strengthen our leadership in these markets.”

ABOUT GENIUS SIS

Genius SIS is a software company located in Plantation, Florida. Operating since 2009, we develop customizable Student Information Systems (SIS) and Training Management Systems for schools, colleges, corporations and government entities who need to provide online education for their users. Our next generation, cloud-based solutions seamlessly integrate with all leading course development and training delivery tools, adding robust registration, e-commerce, management, and reporting across their training eco-system. Learn more at geniussis.com.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible, and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners . Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics .

D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more, visit the Enterprise page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@d2l.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2019 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.