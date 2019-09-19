Harnett Regional Water, NC Selects Electro Scan To Investigate Sewer Basin for Sources of Infiltration

Harnett Regional Water. (HRW), formerly Harnett County Department of Public Utilities (HCDPU).

Continued High Levels of Infiltration, After Using Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Inspection for Rehabilitation Selection, Prompts Use of Advanced Diagnostics

We needed a new approach to locate specific sources of infiltration.” — Randolph Clegg, HRW’s Collection Supervisor.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. today announced that Harnett Regional Water, Lillington, North Carolina, has selected the company to investigate high levels of persistent infiltration resulting from wet weather events. The project will focus on the Erwin Sewer Basin and use advanced machine-intelligent diagnostics to survey vitrified clay pipe and truss pipe for leaks.

The Erwin Sewer Basin was taken over last year as part of a regional consolidation. Soon after, HRW staff found that pump stations that supported the basin could frequently experience overflow conditions during moderate rainfall events.

After numerous investigations, including dye testing to trace potential leaks and use of high-resolution Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) inspection cameras, two separate rehabilitation projects were completed. Yet, flow monitoring results confirmed continued high levels of infiltration.

"We needed a new approach to locate specific sources of infiltration," stated Randolph Clegg, HRW’s Collection Supervisor.

“I was impressed with Electro Scan’s ability to automatically pinpoint infiltration locations and estimate each defect's leakage rate in gallons per minute, without requiring operators to judge this in the field,” stated Clegg.

“HRW has been great partner for this project,” stated Mike App, Vice President, Electro Scan. “It’s rewarding to work with such a well-trained team that knows their network and wants to deliver the highest performance and system reliability for their ratepayers.”

Working with its authorized dealer, ClearWater, Inc., Electro Scan performed a field demonstration of its Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) technology at HRW in July 2018, prior to considering adopting the new technology.

Comparing results from FELL and CCTV inspections showed that FELL could accurately locate both existing leaks that 'could' be seen and sources of leaks that 'could not' be easily seen, including leaking joints, cracks, and customer service connections.

Using a low voltage, high frequency, focused current, Electro Scan's FELL technology essentially creates the potential for an invisible electric circuit between the inside of a pipe and the surface to reliably and accurately find leaks.

If a pipe has no leaks, a circuit can't be completed and a flat reading is generated by Electro Scan's machine-intelligent probe.

If a pipe has a leak, electricity can escape through a crack, broken pipe, or opening, and Electro Scan's probe can pinpoint the location to the closest 3/8th of an inch, and calculate an estimated gallon per minute flow rate without third-party data interpretation.

And, it is able to successfully repeat its results whether re-tested on the same day, 30 days, or 90 days apart.

"ClearWater, Inc. is excited about the great results our clients are getting using Electro Scan Services," stated Shad Stringfellow, President, ClearWater Inc. "We are delighted to help so many municipalities with this great technology."

Electro Scan’s patented FELL technology is the only commercially-available solution supplied in accordance with both ASTM F2550 "Standard Practice for Locating Leaks, in Sewer Pipes By Measuring the Variation of Electric Current Flow Through the Pipe Wall" and AWWA’s Standard of Practice M77 "Condition Assessment of Water Mains."

“We want fix and remove infiltration in this basin, once and for all,” stated Clegg. “At least, so our pump stations can take up to 4” of rain without overflow conditions.”

Electro Scan’s unbiased and unambiguous reporting of leak locations and severity allows agencies, like HRW, to target their capital spending to ensure neighborhoods most affected by wet weather events and flooding limit the potential risks of sanitary sewer overflows and backups.

About ClearWater Inc.

Founded in. 2009, the company is a leading manufacturers’ representative firm in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. Headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, the Company has a professional staff consisting of over 40 employees, having an average of twenty years of experience in the industry, and operates in a four-state region including the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland.

About Electro Scan Inc.

Founded in 2011, the company designs, markets, and supports machine-intelligent products & services for pipe condition assessment, environmental compliance monitoring, and measuring rehabilitation effectiveness. In 2019, the company was selected by BlueTech Research as a Top 15 Water Technologies to Watch, Fast Company 50 World’s Most Innovative Companies, GovTech100 Top Government Technologies, and Red Herring Top 100 North American Private Companies. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the company sells and licenses equipment to local governments and utilities to conduct their own pipeline testing and offers a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solution with certified independent contractors.



