UAE Sheikh in Angola to strengthen cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 19 - United Arab Emirates sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum arrived Wednesday in Luanda, for a 48-hour working visit aiming at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the sheikh, accompanied by a delegation of senior dignitaries from that country of the Persian Gulf, received greetings from the secretary of state for forest resources, André de Jesus Moda, among other Angolan officials.

An official source said during his stay in Angola, the Arab Sheikh will sign two agreements with the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the source, the first agreement focuses on agricultural mechanization and the other on the development of a Farm in the municipality of Kibala, southern Cuanza Sul province.

The United Arab Emirates set out last July to invest about US $ 2 billion in the installation of a tractor assembly line in Angola, electricity and gas production and agriculture.

Angola and the UAE are members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) , Both countries have signed two in June 2015, two agreements, one for economic and technical cooperation and the other for the creation of a joint commission.

