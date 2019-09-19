Joaquim do Espírito Santo accredited as ambassador to USA

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 19 - The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Joaquim do Espírito Santo, last Monday in Washington presented his credentials to President Donald Trump. ,

After receiving the credentials, Mr Trump said that he is eager to work with the Angolan diplomat, with a view to broadening the relations between the two countries.

He went on to say that the Angolan diplomat, arrived at an important moment of the Angola/USA relations, after one year of exchanges of top level visits that have strengthened the bilateral relationship.

On his turn, the Angolan diplomat – who was appointed ambassador last May by President João Lourenço – pledged to focus his efforts in positive actions that can contribute to the broadening and strengthening of the political and economic relations between both states.

He then admitted that there is still a lot to do to improve the Angola/USA relations.

Joaquim do Espírito Santo is a cadre of the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry that has occupied several posts in that institution, with highlight on having been the director for Africa, Middle East and Regional Organisations Department.

