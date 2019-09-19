Security Paper Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Paper Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Security Paper Market size is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The main growth drivers for the market have been technological developments like hybrid paper. The major market players strive to develop highly protected technology and focus on integrating it into their products. The rapidly increasing digitization and the emergence of blockchain technology are, however, expected to negatively impact the market as different companies and individuals move towards digital and online payment options because of increased security and convenience.



Small companies collect different data types, such as revenue and expenditure financial information and data on staff, customers, and suppliers. The traditional organization of files depicts the data stored in paper files in folders and cabinets.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, De La Rue PLC, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited, Security Paper Limited, China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG, Document Security Systems, Inc., Fabric (BC) S.p.A., Simpson Security Papers, Inc. and Goznak FGUP.



To counteract the increased incidences of banknote forgery and counterfeiting, new and more secure safety features are increasingly being developed by significant manufacturers. In 2018, for example, De La Rue Plc. launched a next-generation banknote security thread called Ignite'. This new feature produces a banknote for members of the public more recognizable and meaningful. This improved familiarity with the function allows the end-user to easily authenticate instantly.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Security Paper Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Security Paper Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Security Paper Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Security Paper Market by Type

3.1 Global Hybrid Paper Market by Region

3.2 Global Watermark Market by Region

3.3 Global Hologram Market by Region

3.4 Global Thread & UV Fiber Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Type Security Paper Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Security Paper Market by Application

4.1 Global Currency Notes Security Paper Market by Region

4.2 Global Bank Documents Security Paper Market by Region

4.3 Global Medical Reports and Prescription Security Paper Market by Region

4.4 Global Identity Cards and Certificates Security Paper Market by Region

4.5 Global Legal and Government Security Paper Market by Region

4.6 Global Passports and Visas Security Paper Market by Region

4.7 Global Others Security Paper Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Security Paper Market by Region

5.1 North America Security Paper Market

5.2 Europe Security Paper Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Security Paper Market

5.4 LAMEA Security Paper Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

6.2 De La Rue PLC

6.3 Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited

6.4 Security Paper Limited

6.5 China Banknote Printing & Minting Corporation

6.6 Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG

6.7 Document Security Systems Inc.

6.8 Fabric (BC) S.p.A (Brain Capital)

6.9 Simpson Security Papers Inc.

6.10 Goznak FGUP



