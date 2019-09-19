HPU Announces 10-Year Growth Plan, $1 Billion Investment

Qubein Commits 10 More Years as HPU Leader

The Transformational Growth Plan Includes:

-10-year commitment from Qubein to continue his leadership at HPU

-$700 million in scholarships focused on first generation students, diversity, academic excellence and veterans

-$300 million in new construction, including a new library, academic building, admissions center and Division I ice hockey facility

- Formation of a Town and Gown Think Tank – A group of local leaders committed to ensuring that the city of High Point and High Point University continue to thrive together.

“At High Point University, we have seen tremendous growth in the last 15 years, and we are not done growing,” said Qubein. “Our transformation has been productive and purposeful. We have always believed that if you lead with faithful courage, anything is possible. Today, we are excited to continue our university’s growth and broaden our impact locally, nationally and on a global scale.”

Qubein Commits 10 More Years as HPU’s Leader:

Dr. Bob Brown, chairman of HPU’s Board of Trustees, announced on behalf of the board that Qubein has signed a 10-year renewal contract. Qubein has served HPU for 15 years since taking the helm in 2005.

“Our university has been blessed with the profound leadership, courage and philanthropy of Dr. Qubein,” said Brown. “He is among the most influential leaders and supporters in the country. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously and enthusiastically to persuade him to remain our leader. Thank God, he has agreed. Today, I am honored to announce Dr. Qubein’s transformational leadership will continue for the next decade.”

Since 2005, Qubein has led High Point University on a meteoric rise. His vision led to nearly tripling traditional undergraduate enrollment from 1,450 in 2005 to 4,600 students today. The university’s total enrollment, including undergraduate and graduate students, has grown to 5,400 students. In addition, the university has more than quadrupled campus from 91 to 500 acres, achieved doctoral degree-granting status and founded six new academic schools, for a total of nine academic schools now at HPU.

$1 Billion Investment, Including $700 Million in Scholarships and $300 Million in Academic Programs and Facilities:

The $700 million in scholarships will be focused on students from diverse backgrounds, students who are the first in their family to go to college, students who demonstrate academic merit and veterans.

The $300 million in new academic programs and facilities will include:

-The proposed start of a School of Nursing

-A new hospitality management program

-A new events planning program

-Half a dozen other programs

-Construction of a new library

-Construction of a new academic facility

-Construction of a new admissions center

-Construction of a new Division I ice hockey facility

A Town and Gown Think Tank

In the midst of HPU’s growth plan, Qubein also announced the formation of a Town and Gown Think Tank that will consist of local leaders committed to ensuring that the city of High Point and High Point University continue to thrive together. The partnership’s goal will be to ensure both a thriving city and a thriving university.

A Look at HPU’s Total Transformation So Far:

The latest expansion includes the construction of the $120 million Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, Conference Center and Hotel that is on the corner of University Parkway and Lexington Avenue. The Qubein Arena will house the men’s and women’s basketball programs, as well as major events and guest speakers. The conference center will provide educational and event space for the new hospitality management program, as well as other growing undergraduate and graduate programs, student groups and community organizations. It will seat up to 2,500 individuals and have the ability to be subdivided into smaller venues with lighting, sound and video for state-of-the-art presentations. The hotel will be a teaching facility with 30 residential rooms, dining facilities and meeting rooms.

The $65 million, four-story, 128,000-square-foot Wanek School of Natural Sciences opened this fall as the new home to HPU’s biology, chemistry, physics, biochemistry and neuroscience majors.

The 15,000-square-foot Caine Conservatory is under construction next to the Wanek School of Natural Sciences. The conservatory will be a space for students and faculty to conduct botanical research and propagate plants for the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Gardens.

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Most Beautiful Campus (No. 18), Best College Dorms (No. 5) and Best Campus Food (No. 20). For nine years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs and career development, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university offers 60 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.

