UPS Recognized On Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Seventh Consecutive Year

Also named to DJSI North America Index for 15th Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) made the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the seventh consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 15th straight year. The highly-regarded indices evaluate companies on their sustainability performance and position UPS in the top 10% of sustainability performers among the 2,500 largest companies tracked in the S&P Global Broad Market Index.

“We’re excited to again be recognized as one of the world’s leaders in sustainability by DJSI,” said Rhonda Clark, president, corporate plant engineering, UPS. “It’s rewarding to see our long-standing commitment to the environment, our employees and the communities we serve globally being recognized by this prestigious listing.”



The distinction comes a few weeks after UPS appointed a new chief sustainability officer (CSO) and launched its digital-first, fully-interactive 2018 Sustainability Report . The company continues its progress advancing work toward its enterprising sustainability goals.

Earlier this year, UPS made the largest purchase of renewable natural gas (RNG) ever in the U.S. RNG is a key part of UPS’s strategy to increase alternative fuel consumption to be 40% of total ground fuel purchases by 2025, supporting the logistics leader’s efforts to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of its ground fleet 12% by 2025.

Companies are selected for inclusion on DJSI based on an in-depth analysis of economic, environmental and social factors with an emphasis on long-term shareholder value. Created in 1999, the DJSI was the first global index to provide benchmarks for measuring corporate sustainability. The use of primary research, rules-based methodology and focus on best-in-class companies by DJSI make these indices valuable tools for examining leading sustainability-driven companies around the globe.



UPS has been honored with several other distinctions for 2019, including:

Named by Barron’s in top two percent of U.S. companies for sustainability efforts

Achieved a prestigious spot on CDP’s Climate Change “A” list

Chosen by CR Magazine as one of “100 Best Corporate Citizens” for the 10th consecutive year

Named to Forbes and JUST Capital’s annual “JUST 100” list for the 3rd consecutive year for corporate citizenship

For more information on UPS’s sustainability initiatives, please visit www.ups.com/sustainability .



About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

