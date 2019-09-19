Virtusa Joins Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory as Affiliate

Collaboration to Focus on Using AI to Address Critical Industry Issues

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced it has joined the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (SAIL) as an Affiliate Member.



SAIL has been a center of excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) research, teaching, theory, and practice since its founding in 1962. The SAIL Industry Affiliates program recognizes that AI is an integral part of many exciting business and consumer tools such as speech recognition, semantic search, recommendation systems, machine translation, genomics, explainability, and 3D sensing in consumer gaming. The affiliates program represents a new era of close engagement with a small number of major companies. It supports corporate interaction through organized retreats, an Advisory Board, and informal interactions with the goal of bidirectional transfer of knowledge and excitement.

Virtusa’s collaboration with SAIL will focus on using AI to help patients live longer, reduce food waste, and improve profitability of products in the healthcare, insurance, life sciences, communications, media, technology, and banking and financial services industries by extending open source research projects for AI.

“We recognize the critical importance of collaboration in advancing AI technologies to create intelligent solutions that make lives better and businesses more efficient,” said Samir Dhir, president, Virtusa. “Virtusa joining forces with SAIL enables us to leverage our deep industry and technical expertise to define solutions that make it easier for organizations to benefit from AI. We are excited to collaborate on this challenge with the eminent researchers at Stanford.”

Other areas where Virtusa and SAIL will collaborate include reducing the shortcomings of Natural Language Processing (NLP) with industry-specific solutions and using AI to advance solutions that rely on Big Data.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

