RentPath Captured & Engaged 50,000+ Candidates with Phenom CRM

Company identifies, engages and converts top talent with a single platform

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced that RentPath, the leader in digital marketing solutions for apartments and houses, was able to eliminate the need to invest in multiple technology solutions by selecting the Phenom TXM platform. As a result, RentPath captured and engaged with more than 50,000 candidates with the hyper-personalized Phenom Career Site and AI-powered CRM.



Tasked with growing their employee base, RentPath sought a solution that improved the candidate experience on the career site and boosted recruiter efficiency. The talent acquisition team adopted the all-in-one Phenom TXM platform to consolidate their recruitment technology stack with a career site to attract talent and a CRM to house candidate profiles, as well as campaigns for better engagement and increased conversions.

“Phenom originally was intended to be a career site for us. Then we learned more about the CRM,” said Stephanie Haigh, director of Talent Acquisition at RentPath. “It’s been amazing!”

With Phenom TXM, RentPath benefits from the joint performance of the Phenom Career Site and Phenom CRM to increase quality talent pools. Over a 90-day timeframe, Haigh’s team observed 10,890 career site visitors and increased conversions from applies started to applies completed by 97%. Since implementation, RentPath gathered 53,696 candidate profiles directly into their CRM and engaged candidates with campaigns.

“Now that we have our active and passive candidates all in one place, we can build a campaign to our entire database,” said Haigh. “When the holidays come up, we can wish them a happy one and to keep us in mind.”

“Our Talent Experience Management platform combines the individual benefits of disparate technology solutions into one,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People. “When employers adopt holistic recruitment technology, they unlock full visibility into their hiring funnels. This extensive set of information and functionality empowers talent acquisition to make the right hiring decisions.”

In addition to advancing their candidate and recruiter experiences, RentPath plans to improve their employee experience within the Phenom TXM platform by implementing Internal Mobility & Referrals. Empowering employees to forge their career paths, Internal Mobility and Referrals gives visibility into open roles within the organization and enables recruiters to ask employees for referrals for hard-to-fill jobs.

Candidate and recruiter experiences are two of the four experiences that make up Talent Experience Management, which also includes employee experience and management experience. The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform uses a holistic approach to connect the interactions between each of these experiences.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com.

About RentPath

RentPath is a leading digital marketing solutions company that empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Through its brands, RentPath continues to simplify the rental search experience while driving quality advertiser leads that result in occupancies and a high return on investment. With powerful online and mobile solutions that provide prospective renters with the information and tools they need, RentPath connects consumers with a home that reflects their personal lifestyles. RentPath helps people navigate the rental journey by providing a delightful, stress-free experience so that all renters find and enjoy their ideal home.

For over 40 years, our company has continued to grow and remain a leader in our industry and that’s because our people are our greatest asset. People who not only inspire but crave an environment where they can express their creativity and have a real impact each and every day. Work with a team of curious, friendly and sharp peers who aren't afraid to disrupt the industry for the greater good. Check out our career opportunities here.

