Commerce Split Corp. Preferred Share Rates

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce Split Corp. (the “Company”) previously announced on February 21, 2019 it will extend the termination date of the Company a further five year period from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2024.



In connection with the extension, the Company has the right to amend the annual rate of cumulative preferential monthly dividends to be paid to the YCM.PR.A Class I Preferred Shares (“Class I Preferred Shares”) and the YCM.PR.B Class II Preferred Shares (“Class II Preferred Shares”) for the five year renewal period, commencing December 1, 2019. In keeping with market yields for preferred shares with similar terms, there will be no change to the rate of the Class I Preferred Shares and the Class II Preferred Shares.

In relation to the term extension, the Company has an additional retraction right for those shareholders not wishing to continue holding their investment, allowing existing shareholders to tender any or all classes of Shares and receive a retraction price based on the November 29, 2019 net asset value per unit. Alternatively, shareholders may sell their shares for the market price at any time, potentially at a higher price than would be achieved through retraction, or shareholders may take no action and continue to hold their shares.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

