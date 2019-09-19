Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Increases Preferred Share Rate

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (the “Company”) previously announced on February 21, 2019 it will extend the termination date of the Company a further five year period from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2024.



In connection with the extension, the Company will amend the dividend entitlement of the DF.PR.A Preferred Shares (“Preferred Shares”) for the five year renewal period effective December 1, 2019, to pay a fixed cumulative preferential monthly dividend at an annual rate equivalent to 5.75% based on the $10 repayment value. The Preferred Share distribution rate is based on current market rates for preferred shares with similar terms. Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.71 per share in distributions since inception. The dividend policy for the DF Class A Shares (“Class A Shares”) will remain unchanged.

In relation to the term extension and the Preferred Share rate increase, the Company has an additional retraction right for those shareholders not wishing to continue holding their investment, allowing existing shareholders to tender one or both classes of Shares and receive a retraction price based on the November 29, 2019 net asset value per unit. Alternatively, shareholders may sell their shares for the market price at any time, potentially at a higher price than would be achieved through retraction, or shareholders may take no action and continue to hold their shares.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Please read the Company's publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com .

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.dividend15.com

info@quadravest.com







