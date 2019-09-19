Turbonomic Awarded IT-70 GSA Contract Through Lifeboat

Contract expedites procurement for government agencies to unlock AI-powered application resource management

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today that Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management, has been added to Lifeboat's IT Schedule 70 General Services Administration contract. The IT-70 GSA contract will allow federal, state and local U.S. government agencies to accelerate their application modernization and cloud adoption initiatives through Turbonomic and its registered partners.

Federal agencies are under pressure to digitally transform while reducing expenses. However, the trifecta of IT modernization, siloed IT teams, and diversity of disparate management tools creates complexity that is beyond human scale to manage. This complexity creates risk in the forms of application performance, violation of compliance agreements, and unplanned cloud cost overages. Access to Turbonomic AI-powered Application Resource Management, through the GSA contract, enables agencies to automate management and prevent these risks. Agencies are able to assure application performance while enforcing compliance with policies and only paying for precisely what is needed in the public cloud.

"There is a clear directive to make our nation's governments efficient and competitive on the world stage. Federal agencies are seeking intelligent automation, so their staff can focus on higher value initiatives versus trying to keep the lights on," said Tom Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer at Turbonomic. "Turbonomic and Lifeboat Distribution are committed to making it easy and cost effective for solution providers to bring Application Resource Management to market. This GSA contract authorizes partners to leverage the benefits and terms associated with the contract to accelerate their business within the government vertical."

"There is tremendous demand for government agencies to modernize their IT departments, and this creates significant demand for support from their IT providers," added Dale Foster, President of Lifeboat Distribution. "A particular challenge is managing the transition to hybrid, multi-cloud or containers, as it's not as simple with continuously evolving technologies and siloed teams and tools. Now we can provide critical guidance to our government clients, who can enjoy increased access to Turbonomic."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com .

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION



Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

https://twitter.com/lifeboatvad

https://www.facebook.com/LifeboatDistribution/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifeboat-distribution/



ABOUT TURBONOMIC

Turbonomic Application Resource Management continuously assures that applications get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more, visit www.turbonomic.com .

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Lifeboat Distribution

Media Relations

media@lifeboatdistribution.com

Turbonomic

Katryn McGaughey

(781) 267-5147

Katryn.McGaughey@Turbonomic.com

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.