WisdomTree Cross-Lists 2 UCITS ETFs in Mexico

Company’s UCITS ETFs in Mexico Join Growing Set of Strategies Listed in Latin America

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced that two European WisdomTree UCITS ETFs have been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), S.A.B. de C.V. Both ETFs are listed in the special international section of the BMV, the Sistema Internacional de Cotizaciones ("SIC"). SIC makes it possible for certain institutional investors to trade foreign securities in Mexico. Securities listed on the SIC are not publicly offered in Mexico.



A total of 53 WisdomTree strategies are now listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, including 40 U.S.-listed ETFs and 13 UCITS ETFs. The newly listed UCITS ETFs are shown below.

Newly Listed UCITS ETFs:

UCITS ETF Name Ticker ISIN WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF EEIA IE00BDF16007 WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF DFEA IE00BDF16114

For more information on SIC (International Securities System), please visit www.bmv.com.mx .

WisdomTree is represented in Latin America by Compass Group Holdings, S.A.

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute and is not intended to constitute an offer of securities and accordingly should not be construed as such. The ETFs and any other products or services referenced in this press release (collectively, the “WisdomTree ETFs”) may not be licensed in all jurisdictions, and unless otherwise indicated, no regulator or government authority has reviewed this press release, or the merits of the products and services referenced herein.

This press release is directed at and intended for institutional investors (as such term is defined in each jurisdiction in which the WisdomTree ETFs are marketed). Before acting on any information in this press release, prospective investors should inform themselves of and observe all applicable laws, rules and regulations of any relevant jurisdictions and obtain independent advice if required.

The products discussed in this document are issued by WisdomTree Issuer PLC (“WT Issuer”). WT Issuer is an umbrella investment company with variable capital having segregated liability between its funds organized under the laws of Ireland as a public limited company and authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland (“CBI”). WT Issuer is organized as an Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (“UCITS”) under the laws of Ireland and shall issue a separate class of shares ("Shares”) representing each fund. Investors should read the prospectus of WT Issuer (“WT Prospectus”) before investing and should refer to the section of the WT Prospectus entitled ‘Risk Factors’ for further details of risks associated with an investment in the Shares.

Investors in Mexico: The funds have not, and will not, be registered with the National Registry of Securities maintained by the National Banking and Securities Commission of Mexico and therefore may not be publicly offered in Mexico. Certain Shares of WT Issuer are listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (“BMV”) in pesos and trades can be initiated through a local broker. Please confirm with your brokers that you are allowed to trade the Shares.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $60.8 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

Investor Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jason Weyeneth, CFA

+1.917.267.3858

jweyeneth@wisdomtree.com



