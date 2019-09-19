UNEX Manufacturing Showcases Warehouse Space Optimization Solutions at PACK EXPO 2019 – Booth US-7890

UNEX Solutions Optimize Warehouse Space Allowing Businesses to Store More Goods

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc ., the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking and space-saving solutions, will be showcasing new warehouse space optimization solutions at PACK EXPO, Sept. 23 – 25, 2019 in Las Vegas in Booth US-7890.



“PACK EXPO is not just about packaging design, it’s a well-attended conference and exhibition for companies looking to update their warehouse or distribution center with space optimization solutions, such as pack stations, static and dynamic shelving, and innovative storage,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, President, UNEX Manufacturing. “Today’s growing e-commerce market has put a toll on budgets as businesses look for scarce warehouse space. Our clients have been able to optimize their existing space with our efficient warehouse optimization solutions so there is more room to store goods and they don’t have to rent or build an additional warehouse or distribution center.”

In Booth US-7890, UNEX Manufacturing will be showcasing the following solutions:

Flex Wheel Conveyor with steel wheels – New to the Flex Wheel Conveyor family is conveyor made with steel skate wheels, perfect for handling heavier loads. The Flex Wheel Series Conveyor can be instantly set-up for various operations, including packaging, receiving, assembly, and shipping. This flexible conveyor can connect from the packaging area directly into truck beds, making the loading of trucks quicker and more ergonomic.



Packing Station – UNEX Packing Stations can be flexibly designed as needed, bringing efficiency and productivity to the packing operation. UNEX Packing Stations have room for boxes, filling and packaging materials, along with sealing, labeling and manifesting systems. Restocking of supplies can take place from the back so that packers can continue to work.



SpeedCell – UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage system designed to maximize existing space. SpeedCell increases storage capacity up to 60%, while reducing travel time. SpeedCell can turn dead space under and around racking systems in the warehouse into usage storage.

Most UNEX solutions are designed to be easily assembled and de-assembled so that the equipment can be quickly reconfigured and re-purposed as a business’ needs change.

PACK EXPO will bring together 30,000 packaging professionals with 2,000 leading industry suppliers. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com .

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track , a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service, and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com .

