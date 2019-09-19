SRAX Inc. Discusses BIGtoken in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Audio Interview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/o6dkX

SRAX CEO and Founder Christopher Miglino joins NNW’s Stuart Smith for a review of the company’s impressive growth pattern during the past year and its goals for the future.

SRAX is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Its technology unlocks data to reveal brands’ core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. The company’s consumer data management and distribution system, BIGtoken, continues to grow and currently has 16 million users.

“Our goal is to build the most valuable opted-in data set in the world. We’ll have more consumers that have opted in to let us sell access to their data than any other company and that’s invaluable,” says Miglino.

SRAX’s tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform.

Miglino said consumers are beginning to realize their data has true value and are taking back their data. Privacy concerns are rippling throughout Europe and the U.S., with several countries and states passing laws that regulate or control the amount of opt in and opt out a website publisher – such as Facebook – can impose on users.

SRAX provides a solution to privacy issues through BIGtoken, which allows users to opt in and let companies access their data in exchange for compensation. SRAX has partnered with several high-profile nonprofit associations to provide BIGtoken users the ability to donate their earnings. Several well-known consumer packed good brands have signed up to utilize BIGtoken to reward users for access to data as well.

The company’s SRAX Investor Relations program, currently licensed for $3,000 a month to about 20 publicly traded companies, provides data about the company’s investors and shareholders, and provides tools to manage those relationships across a wide spectrum of platforms. SRAX is working toward reaching a goal of 100 publicly traded company partners by the end of 2019.

Listen to the full interview at http://nnw.fm/o6dkX

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands’ core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

