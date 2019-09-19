Coverage Initiated for Predictive Oncology via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), an innovative company focused on the use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies and improve patient outcome, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

Through its Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical subsidiaries, Predictive Oncology’s portfolio of assets includes: a database of clinically validated historical and outcome data from patient tumors; an in-house Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified lab; a “smart” patient-derived tumor profiling platform; an in-house bioinformatics artificial intelligence (AI) platform; a new computerized approach growing tumors in the lab to rapidly develop patient specific treatment options, and; an FDA-approved fluid collection and disposal system.

Using these resources, and in collaboration with key players in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotech industries, Predictive Oncology is working to determine the best pathways for more individualized and effective cancer treatment. In addition, the Company’s partnership with NNW provides heightened awareness of its progress and operations among shareholders.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Predictive Oncology, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“Predictive Oncology strategically utilizes the power of AI to develop effective, customizable treatments in the fight against cancer,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “As the company focuses on expanding its market reach, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (formerly Precision Therapeutics Inc.) (Nasdaq: POAI) operates through its three business units, Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics’ CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform (D-CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to its clients’ specific needs. Predictive Oncology’s TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially “fools” cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians to identify which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified they can be used in TumorGenesis’ Oncology Capture Technology Platforms which isolate and help categorize an individual patient’s heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology’s Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.predictiveoncology.net .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

