Medexus Reports Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on September 18, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario (the “Meeting”).



A total of 5,228,034 Common Shares, or 35.90% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Each director nominee was elected by a show of hands. Based on proxies voted in connection with the Meeting, voting by individual director was as follows:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Peter van der Velden 5,147,573 99.91% 4,533 0.09% Ken d’Entremont 5,147,573 99.91% 4,533 0.09% Sylvain Chrétien 5,148,240 99.92% 3,866 0.08% Michael Mueller 5,146,351 99.89% 5,755 0.11% Benoit Gravel 5,146,351 99.89% 5,755 0.11% Stephen Nelson 5,146,573 99.89% 5,533 0.11% Adele Gulfo 5,146,573 99.89% 5,533 0.11%

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the management information circular delivered in connection with the Meeting, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall™, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For further information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel: 514-762-2626 ext. 202

E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1-212-671-1020

E-mail: mdp@crescendo-ir.com



Investor Relations (Canada):

Frank Candido

Direct Financial Strategies and Communication Inc.

Tel: 514-969-5530

E-mail: frank.candido@medexus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.