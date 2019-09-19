Manhattan Associates Opens New India Facility

/EIN News/ -- BANGALORE, India, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has expanded and enhanced its Indian operations with the opening of a new facility in Brigade Tech Gardens. This investment increases Manhattan’s footprint in India and reflects the company’s strong commitment to the country. The new facility was inaugurated on September 18, 2019 in a dedication ceremony hosted by company executives.

Over 1,400 Manhattan team members will be located in this new 170,000-square-foot facility. Designed by NBBJ, a world-renowned architecture, planning and design firm based in Seattle, the 26 acre campus offers amenities like a health and fitness centre, a wide range of dining options, a retail plaza, a hotel, apartments and a conference centre.

“We are excited to move our world class talent to this world class facility,” said Eddie Capel, president and CEO of Manhattan Associates. “This new office reflects Manhattan’s commitment to providing our employees with a state of the art work environment and gives us ample room to grow as we continue to invest in this important region.”

“Our new office is designed to promote agility, openness and collaboration. It will provide a fertile and creative environment for developing the industry’s preeminent supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions,” said Ushasri Tirumala, senior vice president and general manager of India for Manhattan.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

