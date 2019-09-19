Eskaton Receives National Recognition

Eskaton Earns National Community Of Quality™ Certification For Affordable Senior Housing

/EIN News/ -- Carmichael, CA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA), headquartered in Alexandria, Va., announced that Eskaton, a Northern California nonprofit organization, recently received National Recognition as a Community of Quality® for outstanding management of Eskaton Hazel Shirley Manor in El Cerrito and Eskaton Kennedy Manor in Willows, California. These two communities join five Eskaton affordable senior housing communities to achieve this national award. Through the Communities of Quality® (COQ) National Recognition program, affordable multifamily rental properties can be certified as having achieved a high standard of excellence in the way they are maintained and managed, the services they provide residents, the experience and training of personnel, and other criteria.



To be recognized as a National Community of Quality® (COQ), a property must receive a high score based on six criteria: Physical Inspections; Employee Credentials; Financial Management; Programs and Services; Endorsements; and Photographs and Reports. Applicants must score a minimum total of 225 points in these categories.



As manager of a Nationally Recognized COQ, NAHMA acknowledged that Eskaton provides the highest-quality affordable housing to lower-income residents while adding value to its larger community. It scored high on inspection of its physical plant by an objective reviewer and on the quality of management reviews, audits, replacement reserves and other criteria. Its staff members were judged on their credentials, such as those earned through NAHMA (e.g., a Certified Professional of Occupancy, a National Affordable Housing Professional or a Housing Tax Credit Certified Professional) or by credentials awarded by other industry associations or organizations.



“Eskaton’s mission is to provide the highest quality housing and support services to older adults throughout Northern California and we currently serve over 1,000 older adults in affordable senior housing. We are actively seeking to partner to expand housing and services to more vulnerable elders in need” remarked Cathy Sailor, Vice President Affordable Housing, Eskaton.

Eskaton was honored for Eskaton Hazel Shirley Manor in El Cerrito and Eskaton Kennedy Manor in Willows, California. The resident services and programs provided range from on-site service coordinator to assist residents in connecting to support services, weekly food donations, monthly-reduced cost haircuts, Kid’s connection, and computer/wifi available to residents. Services and programs also include Qi Gong exercise, on-site podiatry, health fairs; flu shot clinic, celebrations, potlucks and movie nights. Staff serving as a member on the Committee on Aging and relationships with the local senior centers was evaluated and recognized.



“Eskaton is among the select few that have achieved the very highest standard of excellence in property management and in the provision of services to lower-income families. These services enable residents to attain high levels of self-sufficiency and success in their lives and for their families. The work done by Eskaton is a credit to its entire community,” commented Kris Cook, CAE, Executive Director of NAHMA.

About NAHMA

NAHMA is the leading voice for affordable housing management, advocating on behalf of multifamily property managers and owners whose mission is to provide quality affordable housing. NAHMA holds a unique position in the industry as the advocate for professional multifamily management standards. It supports legislative and regulatory policy that promotes the development and preservation of decent and safe affordable housing, is a vital resource for technical education and information, fosters strategic relations between government and industry and recognizes those who exemplify the best in affordable housing. Founded in 1990, NAHMA's membership today includes the industry's most distinguished multifamily management companies and owners.For more information about the National COQ Recognition program and NAHMA, the leading voice for affordable housing managers and owners, visit www.nahma.org.

About Eskaton

Eskaton has been serving older adults in Northern California since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org.

