Network Solutions Offers Microsoft Office 365 to Business Owners

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Solutions, LLC , a subsidiary of Web.com Group , today announced that it now offers Microsoft Office 365 to its customers. Network Solutions customers can select one of three Office 365 offerings.



“We are delighted to offer a premium email and productivity solution that will help business owners utilize the same enterprise-grade solutions as their larger competitors, all within a predictable price structure,” said Kim Smithers, vice president of brand management, Network Solutions. “Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we’re able to deliver solutions that provide value, while helping them focus on and grow their business.”

Microsoft Office 365 from Network Solutions delivers secure, reliable, email and productivity solutions for businesses of any size. Office 365 includes professional email, contacts, and shared calendars in a single unified inbox; unlimited online meetings; HD video conferencing; Instant Messaging with real-time presence; secure document sharing with cloud storage – all integrated into Outlook, with one-click access from your desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

It includes Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint as well as Microsoft Teams. Office 365 also includes built-in security features that help detect malware, spam, phishing attacks and other threats.

“We're pleased that Network Solutions is offering Microsoft Office 365 to its customers,” said Mark Kroese, General Manager, Microsoft 365 at Microsoft Corp. “Adding Office 365 to Network Solutions experience in delivering small business solutions can bring benefits to businesses of any size.”

For more information on the Office 365 product offering, visit networksolutions.com/office365 .

About Network Solutions

Trusted by IT and internet professionals since 1979, Network Solutions is a leading provider of the essential building blocks for a reliable web presence, like domain names, professional email, website hosting, online security and website design services. A Web.com company, Network Solutions is well suited both for the technically independent and those seeking world-class customer service and technical expertise. To learn more, explore Network Solutions or follow on Twitter at @netsolcares .

About Web.com Group

Web.com is a leading web technology company servicing millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Web.com, Network Solutions and Register.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web.com has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Welcome to the next era of digital, welcome to Web.com. Learn more at www.web.com .

All company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

WEB.COM GROUP MEDIA CONTACT

Finn Partners for Web.com Group

(415) 348-2724

webdotcom@finnpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.