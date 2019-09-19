Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC Pink: ITOX) ("Company") today announced that Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-18-19-smallcapvoice-interview-iiot-oxys-itox/.

Emmons called into SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model for the Company, the markets they operate in, recent milestones and to provide an operational outlook for the remainder of 2019. With multiple Fortune 500 clients, the discussion centered around the services that IIOT-OXYS provides to optimize development and manufacturing processes in the verticals they service. Currently, IIOT-OXYS assists companies in industries such as Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries.

Emmons stated, "Our target market segments are rich in opportunity to benefit from the productivity gains our technology can give them, and our Fortune 500 clients are validating the value we provide - this all bodes well for our future growth. This is why we are so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About IIOT-OXYS, Inc.

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally-Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information, visit www.oxyscorp.com.

