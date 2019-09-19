ABM Joins Warriors Arena Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it will provide facility services including engineering and housekeeping for Chase Center, the new 18,064-seat privately-financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.



ABM will be providing engineering services including maintenance of lights, HVAC systems and more; housekeeping which included the detailed construction cleanup as the project neared completion; as well as routine maintenance in both customer-facing and back-of-the-house areas of the facility.

“We’ve put together an all-star team for the design, construction and operation of this spectacular destination in Mission Bay,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “ABM Industries has and will continue to play a vital role on this team.”

“Our mission is to make a difference for our clients; that means delivering value at critical times,” said Art Rodriguez, Vice President, Business & Industry and head of Sports & Entertainment at ABM. “We’re invested in helping Chase Center offer visitors a place to enjoy, professionals a place to be productive and fans a new way to experience their favorite team.”

In January of 2017, the Warriors announced that the new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex will be named “Chase Center,” as part of a 20-year naming rights partnership with Chase.

Now open to the public, the Chase Center anchors Thrive City, which is made up of 11 acres of restaurants, cafes, offices, public plazas and other amenities the neighborhood currently lacks, along with a new five-and-a half-acre public waterfront park. Chase Center is located on a major Muni Metro rail line with easy links to BART and other transit options. It is the only privately-financed facility of its kind built on private property in the modern era.

Chase Center was built by Joint Venture partners Clark Construction Group and Mortenson Construction, combining an expertise in sports and entertainment construction with a long history of successful projects in San Francisco. Throughout construction, Mortenson | Clark worked closely with the city, OCII, and the community to keep local workers and businesses – and the community as a whole – at the forefront of the project.

The sports and entertainment venue was built on a vacant lot that had been slated for development since 1998. The team purchased the property at Third and 16th Street in 2014 and spent two years participating in an extensive public planning process. Chase Center is expected to host approximately 200 events each year, including Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows and more.

ABM is contracted to support events at Chase Center, including the venue’s first ever concert which took place on September 6, 2019, and the Warriors first preseason game on October 5, 2019.

