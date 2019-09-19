Kalos Management Launches Kalos Advantage Platform for RIAs

New turn-key investment solutions will provide advisors with resources to grow their business

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalos Financial, a full-service independent financial solution firm pioneering the endowment model for individual investors, today announced the launch of Kalos Advantage, which offers turn-key investment solutions for advisors. Kalos Advantage will be rolled out under Kalos Management, Kalos Financial’s corporate RIA platform. These low-minimum, low-cost models will be available from Blackrock, Nuveen, State Street and Kalos’ own models.



Kalos Advantage will provide Kalos Management RIAs with a suite of products and services intended to help them grow and manage their fee-based businesses. With a diverse roster of recognizable wealth managers available, RIAs will be able to customize investments that fit the individual needs of clients. Kalos Advantage will provide its RIAs with client ready materials to help communicate product information and market news, as well as technology that delivers a seamless and informative experience to clients.

“By launching Kalos Advantage, our goal is to take some of the tedious administrative burdens off our advisors, allowing them more time to cultivate client relationships and really grow their business,” said Erik Setterlind, SVP of Investment Management at Kalos Financial. “We aspire to be a one-stop-shop for our advisors, providing valued resources that equip our advisors with the expertise and focus on client service that will help them deliver sophisticated solutions and tangible results.”

As part of Kalos Advantage, advisors can expect:

Model Delivery - The opportunity to select from a variety of passive, active, and ESG models that then allow the portfolio managers to do the rest.

Unified Managed Accounts - A core variety of third-party money managers who are available through the Kalos UMA platform, which allows advisors to hold strategies from multiple managers within a single account.

Research - Resources where advisors can research our wealth managers and their products, as well as read and distribute market commentaries to their clients.

Advisor/Client Experience - Concierge, compliance and billing services that allow advisors to better focus on their clients’ needs.

3rd Party Money Managers - A roster of third-party money managers through a direct or UMA relationship.

Advisor as Portfolio Manager - The tools and support needed to select individual investments for their clients.

Technology - Improve advisor efficiency while helping them deliver seamless, powerful experiences to their clients.

“The Kalos Advantage platform emphasizes the importance of the advisor-client experience,“ said Daniel Wildermuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Kalos Financial. “At Kalos Management, we believe in providing a versatile wealth management platform, so that our advisors can make a lasting impact in their clients’ lives.”

Co-founded by finance industry veterans Daniel and Carol Wildermuth, Kalos Financial provides financial solutions through Broker Dealer services and Investment Advisor Services to seasoned, independent, cross-licensed representatives and advisors. Learn more at https://kalosfinancial.com/ .

This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase any products, which may be done only with a current prospectus. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks, along with the product’s charges and expenses before investing.

Securities offered through Kalos Capital, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB. Investment advisory services offered through Kalos Management, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Insurance products offered through Kalos Financial, Inc., a licensed insurance agency. These members of the Kalos Family of Companies are separate affiliated firms that share common ownership and are represented by the Kalos Financial service mark.



