WiSilica and AllPro Alliance Helps EBARA Improve Energy Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, a world-class IoT solution provider, in collaboration with AllPro Alliance, a leading producer of LED luminaires, implemented smart IoT lighting system across EBARA plants. EBARA Corporation spearheads in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of infrastructure and industrial machinery with a global footprint. WiSilica’s wireless control network helped EBARA save energy, engage employee-friendly lighting, and maintain ambient workspaces. The new project was implemented as part of updating EBARA's lighting systems and improving energy-usage monitoring methods in all their facilities.

WiSilica implemented its Intelligent wireless control solution, LUMOS, along with AllPro Alliance’s Terilite product-line, to enable controllable, human-centric lighting without replacing the existing fixtures in EBARA. The solution adjusts light intensities and CCT in tunable fixtures across EBARA buildings to create productive and ambient environments. Comprised of comprehensive control devices, BLE mesh, user interfaces, and related apps, LUMOS is compliant to various wireless and energy management protocols. The solution is being recognized and accepted by the contractor community for its ease of installation and commissioning. WiSilica additionally integrated third-party motion sensors for automation and occupancy-based lighting to increase energy savings, light-efficiency, and device lifespan. For convenience and flexibility, LUMOS is operable through smartphones, tablets, web, and voice controls.



With WiSilica system in place, EBARA now has real-time access to region-wise energy usage data, live reports, actionable insights, and quantitative energy measurement capabilities. These data inputs along with complete usage visibility help to streamline energy management and assist EBARA Corporation in keeping energy expenditures under control. The solution also enables employees to change light intensity above their cubicle or in their office which improved employee well-being, morale, and performance outcomes.

EBARA leads as a world-class manufacturer of pumps, compressors, turbines, and other industrial machineries. The company holds strong commitment and dedication towards improving social infrastructure, inspire industrial evolution, and drive better societies for improved living. EBARA embrace technological change and is evolving each day to meet the scaling needs for industrial machinery. "We strongly believe that our solutions serve as a best-fit to support their growth visions. Our solutions can support their initiatives along improving efficiency, energy saving, and ambient workspaces,” says Suresh Singamsetty, CEO, WiSilica.

WiSilica globally serves well-known enterprises and MNCs experience the technological advantage of IoT and its applications. ARIXA, its world's first location aware IoT platform, seamlessly integrates hardware, middleware, cloud, and app interfaces to power a wide range of smart solutions for industries across verticals. EBARA stand to benefit multi-fold from WiSilica solutions that ensure quality, reliability, and impressive device lifespan.



About WiSilica

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real time. ARIXA, WiSilica's location aware IoT platform provide complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent wireless controls (LUMOS) and real-time location solutions (TRAK). The company also provide customized end-to-end IoT solutions (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. WiSilica with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extend its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI powered analytics.



Meet us at the Light Show West in Los Angeles on 25th and 26th Sep. Booth #646.

About AllPro Alliance

AllPro Alliance leads as an LED Lighting manufacturer and distributor providing high-quality, long-lasting luminaires and hardware products. AllPro, in collaboration with Clean Light Energy Solutions and Kasia Lighting, has helped numerous enterprises get to the next level in lighting. All along its path history, AllPro has distributed quality products including custom engineered product solutions which enhanced the value of all dealers. The company is evolving each day to stay in tune with its believe that there is a better way to serve the marketplace.

Media Contact:

Vivek Pramod

WiSilica Inc.

23282 Mill Creek Dr #340,

Laguna Hills,

CA 92653, USA

pr@wisilica.com



