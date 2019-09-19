CB2 Insights Licenses Electronic Data Capture Software to MyAccess Clinics for Use In the UK

Company strengthens market presence in United Kingdom with licensing of Electronic Data Capture Technology in partnership with UK-based MyAccess Clinics

MyAccess Clinics to use CB2’s software within multi-clinic operation in the UK for data input and management

Software will allow MyAccess Clinics to capture comprehensive data sets related to patient health and treatment histories and manage ongoing medical cannabis treatment outcome data

In July, CB2 Insights announced its partnership to serve as exclusive research technology platform for a 20,000 patient medical cannabis pilot in the UK, led by Drug Science

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 19, 2019 – CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced that MyAccess Clinics (“MAC”) has selected CB2 Insights’ Electronic Data Capture (EDC) software to manage patient data within its growing number of medical clinics in the UK. MyAccess Clinics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading global medical cannabis company, Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH).

“The UK market continues to blossom at a rapid pace, and we are proud that our research and data technology assets continue to be sought to expedite growth in the market,” said Prad Sekar, Chief Executive Officer, CB2 Insights. “MyAccess Clinics has an exceptional and comprehensive vision for its development in the UK’s medical cannabis market and we are excited to be a part of that effort.”

CB2 Insights’ EDC software has been used throughout the US and Canada and uses standard healthcare protocols. The system is purpose-built for medical cannabis operations and takes into account the complexity of managing data related to multiple indications across a single patient base, comorbidity in certain patient profiles, past traditional therapies and multiple consumption methods and medicine within a single treatment plan. The system works to simplify data input and management while ensuring collection can ultimately be used to better understand the efficacy of cannabinoid therapy. This deployment will increase both the size and scope of the Company’s data set.

Graham Woodward, MyAccess Clinics Clinical Director said “As a company, we are proud to be one of the first to service the emerging UK medical cannabis market. CB2 Insights’ software will play an integral part in the administration of our clinics and will increase our ability to manage data, thereby improving our patient care.”

Earlier this year, CB2 Insights announced that it had been selected as the exclusive research technology platform for UK-based Drug Science and its medical cannabis pilot program.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We are a research and technology company, offering a suite of data and technology solutions as a full service clinical CRO, specializing in Phase II, III and IV, post-marketing, observational and experimental trials in a range of therapeutic areas for sponsors worldwide.



CB2 Insights helps industry stakeholders create a strong value story with Real World Evidence, generation of safety and efficacy data, operating in two segments: clinical solutions and data solutions.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

About MyAccess Clinics

MyAccess Clinics provide expert care for patients with unmet needs, which licensed medicines have failed to address, through the use of ‘specials’ medicines. ‘Specials’ are unlicensed medicines that are specifically manufactured or obtained in order to meet a patient's individual clinical need. An example of this would be unlicensed cannabis-based products for medicinal use, which our private clinics specialize in.

MyAccess Clinics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading global medical cannabis company, Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH).

For more information please visit https://myaccessclinics.co.uk/

