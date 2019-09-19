There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,898 in the last 365 days.

Global Retail Store Sizing by Region, 2019 - SMB

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Store Sizing by Region - SMB" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is no one size fits all for retail and for solutions. The needs differ by retailers size, by subsegment, and even by region. This research allows you to size and target the largest specific market opportunities, finding those ripest for growth opportunities.

The information starts by looking at the entire ecosystem, the number of stores, the size of stores and then the type of store technology used. This product is ideal for vendors or private equity that are looking to understand if a market is large enough and what the indirect channel opportunities provide. This is quantitative analysis and is best used in conjunction with the regional POS Terminal Studies.

Highlights

Each regional SMB study breaks out the market in great detail so that you can specifically target the growing niche's in the retail and hospitality market. It provides POS and POS Software sizing along with optional EFT/POS sizing options (how many use signature capture versus PIN/Debit versus embedded payment software).

The data is broken down into the following segments:

  • Food/Grocery
  • Drug Stores/Pharmacies
  • Hypermarkets/Supercenters/Warehouse Clubs
  • Department Stores
  • Mass Merchants and Discounters
  • Specialty Hard Goods (DIY, Electronics, Books, Furniture, Sporting Goods, etc)
  • Specialty Soft Goods (Apparel, Shoes, Leather Goods, etc.)
  • Fast Food
  • Bar/Table Service Restaurants
  • Lodging
  • Entertainment - Casinos and Cruises
  • Entertainment - Stadiums, Museums, Theme Parks

In addition, the data is broken out by the following size of retailers:

  • 1 Store Companies
  • 2-9 Store Chains
  • 10-49 Store Chains
  • 50-100 Store Chains
  • 101-300 Store Chains
  • 301-500 Store Chains
  • 501-1,000 Store Chains
  • Over 1,000 Store Chains

For each of the segments and sizes we have the following information:

  • # stores
  • # of Companies that make up those stores
  • Average # of Cash Points (where the tender is taken)
  • Average software license paid
  • Total number of Cash Points in that segment/size
  • How many of those cashpoints are nothing but a wallet verses ECR, Traditional POS or PC on a Cash Drawer
  • How the EFT/POS is taken (is it an MSR on the device, or separate signature capture, Debit reader, or other PIN pad)

The information includes the installed base as well as the shipments for the last two years and a forecast for the year forward.

