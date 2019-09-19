2019 Report: Benchmarking the Pharma Industry's Market Research Function

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking the Pharma Industry's Market Research Function" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Benchmarking the Pharma Industry's Market Research Function report was built to be used as a tool for readers at pharma companies to compare their market research functions to those of other pharmaceutical organizations. Market researchers in pharmaceutical organizations play an important role in collecting, interpreting, and disseminating data and findings to appropriate stakeholders throughout the company.

To gain a better grasp of the market research function, the publisher conducted five in-depth interviews and 31 online surveys with experienced market researchers in the biopharmaceutical space. Research subjects shared their insights on the types of research performed, how their market research function is structured, and outsourcing behavior.

Determine where your company's approach to the market research function may be different from a typical industry approach and the benefits and drawbacks that may result.

Understand how market research efforts are spent across project types, subjects, and lifecycle stages.

Gather information on market research function structures and headcounts employed by other organizations to provide a new perspective from which to consider your function's alignment.

Learn about common industry approaches to practices such as outsourcing, training, and effectiveness measures related to market research.

Glean insight into financial aspects of the market research function such as budgets and employee salaries.

Major Topics

Market Research Work

Market Research Employees

Effectiveness Metrics and Training

Organizational Structure of Market Research Function

Market Research Department Budgets

Outsourcing Behavior

Future Predictions

Survey Respondent Demographics

