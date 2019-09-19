The World Market for Nanofibers to 2027: Value & Volume, Products, Trends & Challenges, Opportunities, Comprehensive Company Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanofibers to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market volume for nanofibers, historical and forecast to 2028

Current products

Stage of commercialization for nanofiber applications by company

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets

End user market assessment for nanofibers in composites, textiles, medical and healthcare, electronics, filtration, batteries, sensors, acoustics etc.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges

In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commercial activities

Nanofibers have exceptionally high surface area-to-volume ratio and high porosity, which makes them attractive materials for a range of applications.

Techniques such as centrifugal spinning, electrospinning, meltblowing and bicomponent spinning have been studied extensively for the production of nanofibers with varying degrees of commercial success. There have also been several new synthesis methods developed.



The market for nanofibers generally encompasses polymer nanofibers, alumina nanofibers and to a lesser extent carbon nanofiber (mainly part of the carbon nanomaterials market) and cellulose nanofibers.

They have wide-ranging morphologies, and are produced using a variety of materials such as:

Carbon nanomaterials (carbon nanotubes, graphene, other carbon nanofibers)

Synthetic polymers

Semiconducting nanomaterials

Composite nanomaterials.

Chitin

Wood and other pulp (cellulose nanofibers)

Main applications of nanofibers are:

Energy Storage (battery separators, conductive additives for batteries).

Air/water filtration (membranes).

Composites.

Bio medical (bone/skin regeneration, tissue scaffolds, hydrogel bandages for woundcare).

Protective textiles and wearable electronics.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Research Scope And Methodology



3 Nanofibers Technical Overview.



3.1 Types of nanofibers

3.1.1 Polymer nanofibers

3.1.2 Other types

3.1.3 Carbon nanofibers

3.1.4 Cellulose nanofibers

3.1.4.1 Applications

3.1.4.2 Production methods of CNF producers

3.2 Sythesis of nanofibers

3.2.1 Electrospinning

3.2.2 Electro-hydrodynamic direct writing

3.2.3 Centrifugal jet spinning

3.2.4 Plasma-induced synthesis

3.2.5 Template-based synthesis

3.2.6 Polymerization

3.2.7 Solution blow spinning

3.2.8 Sonochemical synthesis

3.2.9 Co2 laser supersonic dra

3.2.10 Cellulose nanofiber synthesis



4 Nanofibers Market Dynamics



4.1 Routes to commercialization

4.1.1 Market Growth Accelerators & Inhibitors

4.2 Volume of industry demand for nanofibers..

4.3 Current end users for nanofibers, by market and company.



5 Nanofiber Technology Readiness Level (Trl)



6 Nanofiber Industry Analysis



6.1 Supply chain analysis

6.2 Production of nanofibers

6.2.1 Cellulose nanofiber production

6.2.1.1 Production capacities

6.2.2 Production volumes by end user market 2015- 2028

6.2.3 Production volumes, by region

6.2.4 Applications

6.2.5 Prices



7 Markets For Nanofibers



7.1 Composites

7.1.1 Market drivers

7.1.1.1 Applications

7.1.1.1.1 Applications timeline

7.1.2 Global market size and opportunity

7.1.2.1 Biopackaging composites

7.1.2.2 Aerospace and aviation composites

7.1.2.3 Automotive composites

7.1.2.4 Construction & building composites

7.1.3 Product developer profiles

7.2 Textiles

7.2.1 Market drivers and trends

7.2.2 Applications

7.2.2.1 Sanitary products

7.2.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.2.3.1 Market opportunity assessment for nanofibers in textiles

7.2.4 Market challenges

7.2.5 Product developer profiles

7.3 Medical & Healthcare

7.3.1 Market drivers and trends

7.3.2 Applications

7.3.2.1 Drug therapeutics and delivery

7.3.2.2 Medical implants

7.3.2.3 Tissue engineering

7.3.2.4 Wound dressings

7.3.2.5 Laterial flow immunosay labels

7.3.2.6 Biosensors

7.3.2.7 Skincare

7.3.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.4 Product developer profiles

7.5 Coatings, Films & Paints

7.5.1 Market drivers and trends

7.5.2 Applications

7.5.2.1 Abrasion and scratch resistance.

7.5.2.2 Wood coatings

7.5.2.3 Anti-counterfeiting films

7.5.2.4 Gas barriers

7.5.3 Global market size

7.5.4 Market challenges

7.5.5 Product developer profiles

7.6 Aerogels

7.6.1 Market drivers and trends

7.6.2 Global market size and opportunity

7.6.3 Applications

7.6.3.1 Thermal insulation

7.6.3.2 Medical

7.6.3.3 Shape memory

7.6.4 Product developer profiles

7.7 Oil And Gas Exploration

7.7.1 Market drivers and trends

7.7.2 Applications

7.7.2.1 Oil and fracking drilling fluids

7.7.2.2 Extraction

7.7.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.7.4 Market assessment for nanofibers in oil and gas

7.7.5 Market challenges

7.7.6 Product developer profiles

7.8 Filtration And Separation

7.8.1 Market drivers and trends

7.8.2 Applications

7.8.2.1 Water filtration

7.8.2.2 Desalination

7.8.2.3 Photocatalysis

7.8.2.4 Air filtration

7.8.2.5 Virus filtration

7.8.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.8.4 Market assessment for nanofibers in filtration.

7.8.5 Market challenges

7.8.6 Product developer profiles

7.9 Rheology Modifiers

7.9.1 Applications

7.9.1.1 Food

7.9.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.9.1.3 Cosmetics

7.9.2 Product developer profiles

7.10 Electronics

7.10.1 Market drivers and trends

7.10.2 Applications

7.10.2.1 Wearable electronics

7.10.2.2 Nanopaper

7.10.2.3 Paper memory

7.10.2.4 Conductive inks

7.10.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.10.4 Market assessment for nanofibers in electronics

7.10.5 Market challenges

7.10.6 Product developer profiles

7.11 3D Printing

7.11.1 Market drivers and trends

7.11.2 Global market size and opportunity

7.11.3 Market challenges

7.11.4 Product developer profiles

7.12 Energy Generation And Storage

7.12.1 Market drivers and trends

7.12.2 Applications

7.12.2.1 Batteries

7.12.2.2 Supercapacitors

7.12.2.3 Fuel cells

7.12.2.4 Photovoltaics

7.12.2.5 Hydrogen storage and generation

7.12.2.6 Piezoelectric devices

7.12.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.12.4 Market assessment for nanofibers in energy generation and storage

7.12.5 Market challenges

7.12.6 Product developer profiles

7.13 Sensors

7.13.1 Market drivers and trends

7.13.2 Applications

7.13.2.1 Chemical and gas sensors

7.13.2.2 Biosensors

7.13.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.13.4 Market assessment for nanofibers in sensors

7.14 Paper & Board

7.14.1 Market drivers and trends

7.14.2 Applications

7.14.2.1 Paper packaging

7.14.2.2 Paper coatings

7.14.2.3 Anti- microbials

7.14.3 Global market size and opportunity

7.14.4 Market opportunity assessment for nanofibers in paper and board

7.14.5 Market challenges

7.14.6 Product developer profiles

7.15 Other Markets

7.15.1 Acoustic



8 Nanofiber Company Profiles



9 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82cudc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.