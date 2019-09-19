Global Headlight Control Module Market Report 2019-2027: Halogen, LED, Xenon
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Headlight Control Module Market by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Application, Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicle Segment, And Region- Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Headlight Control Module Market is Projected to Grow from USD 3.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 5 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period
Rising disposable income and increasing sales of premium vehicles and SUVs to drive the growth of the headlight control module market
Headlight control modules are installed typically in premium vehicles and SUVs as a superior feature. The increasing sales of these cars are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware regarding the benefits of the headlight control module like better visibility of roads, especially at night and during low-visibility weather conditions. Furthermore, the rising sales of electrified, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market over the next few years.
Passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
The headlight control modules are used mostly in passenger vehicles where the customer is aware of the benefits of adaptive headlights and is ready to invest. Moreover, advancing technology catering to this vehicle segment coupled with quick consumer adaptability for these modules is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Headlight control module used in the SUV-C vehicle segment is expected to lead the market globally
SUV-Cs were the largest buyers of headlight control modules as these vehicles are driven typically through rough terrains and weather. Thus, consumers willingly invest in these modules as they provide better visibility, subsequently enhancing the safety of the driver and passengers. Moreover, the rising sales of SUV-Cs over recent years has driven sales of headlight control modules and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
Headlight leveling and bending/cornering feature are expected to be the fastest-growing segments
Advancements in the technology and ever-increasing demand for efficient headlights have resulted in the growth of automotive lights. Leveling and bending/cornering headlight control modules have garnered tremendous popularity over the past few years on account of their ease of use and effective highlighting of roads and paths before turning. This is especially useful on sharp turns and bends on high altitudes. Rising consumer awareness regarding safety has resulted in driving the headlight control module market growth.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for the headlight control module, followed by North America
Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth in the new car sales volume over the past few years, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. High disposable income of consumers and quick adoption of advancing technology, especially in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for headlight control modules.
Many new models in the US that started offering LED adaptive headlights are Cadillac XT4, Honda Insight, Honda Passport, Opel Ampera-e, and BMW X7, among others. Moreover, the models that started offering adaptive halogen technologies include Holden Acadia, Ford Ranger, and Subaru Ascent, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Global Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Halogen
6.3 Led
6.4 Xenon
7 Global Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On/Off Function
7.3 Bending/Cornering
7.4 High Beam Assist
7.5 Headlight Levelling
8 Global Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
9 Passenger Car HCM Market, By Vehicle Segment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 A Segment
9.3 B Segment
9.4 C Segment
9.5 D Segment
9.6 E Segment
9.7 F Segment
9.8 Suv A Segment
9.9 Suv B Segment
9.1 Suv C Segment
9.11 Suv D Segment
9.12 Suv E Segment
9.13 Mpv Segment
10 Global Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.3 India
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.5 Thailand
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Russia
10.3.6 Italy
10.4 North America
10.4.1 US
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Canada
10.5 Row
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 South Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Introduction
11.2.2 Visionary Leaders
11.2.3 Innovators
11.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.5 Emerging Companies
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Headlight Control Module Manufacturers, 2018
11.3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
11.3.2 Company-Wise Business Strategy Analysis
11.3.3 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis
11.4 HCM Market Share Analysis
11.5 Competitive Situation & Trends
11.5.1 Expansion
11.5.2 Supply Contracts
11.5.3 New Product Launches/Developments
11.5.4 Agreements/Partnerships
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Hella
12.3 Continental AG
12.4 Magneti Marelli
12.5 Valeo
12.6 ZKW
12.7 Renesas
12.8 Lear Corporation
12.9 Hyundai Mobis
12.10 Aptiv
12.11 NXP
12.12 Denso
12.13 Additional Companies
12.13.1 Koito
12.13.2 Keboda
12.13.3 Osram
12.13.4 Keetec
