WANdisco LiveAnalytics Offers Constant Data Analytics during Cloud Migration

Solution offers uninterrupted business intelligence insights as enterprises migrate from on-premises Hadoop to cloud-based Spark-based analytics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, announced today the release of LiveAnalytics to ensure uninterrupted business insights by migrating data from on-premises Hadoop environments into Spark-based analytics in the cloud, such as Databricks. LiveAnalytics uniquely allows both migrated and migrating data to be immediately and continuously available for analysis.

LiveAnalytics works in tandem with WANdisco’s LiveMigrator , its petabyte-scale, non-blocking, single scan data migration technology that automatically enables enterprises’ on-premises data to be consistent with migrated cloud-based data. By using LiveAnalytics with LiveMigrator, business operations and analytics are “business as usual” as data shifts to the cloud – a process that can take months or even years for enterprises.

Watch this video to see how LiveAnalytics works and enables continuous analytics as data migrates to the cloud.

“With WANdisco LiveMigrator, we solved the problem of moving petabyte-scale data to the cloud without interruption to business operations,” said WANdisco CEO and co-founder David Richards. “With LiveAnalytics, we have increased the scope of that vision. Enterprises that wish to modernize their analytics platform by leveraging Spark in the cloud can now migrate on-premises Hadoop analytics without interrupting their analytics processing, creating a seamless transition from Hadoop to Spark. Enterprises are truly free to choose the analytics platform they want in the cloud and make the best decision for the business as a whole.”

The LiveData Solution Suite

LiveMigrator - Enabling Single Scan, Non-blocking Movement to the Cloud

Migrates big production system data to the cloud at scale with no application downtime and no risk of data loss, even when data sets are under active change.



LiveAnalytics - Continuous Data Analytics During Cloud Migration

Migrates analytical data from on-premises Hadoop environments into cloud-based Databricks environments.



LiveData for Hybrid and Multi-cloud

WANdisco Fusion ensures enterprises avoids large production cutovers by enabling hybrid cloud as required. Once data is in the cloud, enterprises can set up multi-region or multi-vendor cloud data architectures that guarantee data consistency at any scale across any geographic footprint.

About WANdisco

WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco Fusion keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com ﻿.

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Silicon Valley Communications

turner@siliconvpr.com

+1 (917) 231-0550



