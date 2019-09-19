Joint Collaboration Delivers FinTech-like Capabilities for Credit Unions

TransUnion and Rate Reset enhance the credit union digital lending experience

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The user experience across financial services has evolved as consumers are increasingly shifting toward digital channels. To bring the FinTech experience to the credit union industry, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is working with Rate Reset to help empower credit unions with new digital capabilities.



“The way consumers engage with their financial institutions has changed and an engaging digital experience is no longer simply nice to have – it’s table stakes,” said Sean Flynn, director of credit unions at TransUnion. “Rate Reset levels the digital playing field by delivering a consumer-friendly experience and equipping credit unions with a technology platform that is in line with those offered by FinTechs and banks.”

The solution combines Rate Reset’s technology platform with TransUnion’s credit data and risk capabilities to deliver a cutting-edge experience for consumers. In addition to offering loan modification and batch preapproval capabilities, credit union members can now check what rates and terms they qualify for without impacting their credit score.

“We have enhanced our solutions through our collaboration with TransUnion to best align with the interests of credit unions and their members,” said Keith Kelly, CEO of Rate Reset. “Offering credit unions access to a digital instant pre-qual solution we call The Button™ will build new and existing relationships with consumers in this competitive environment.”

The collaboration between TransUnion and Rate Reset is already gaining traction as Sound Credit Union of Tacoma, Washington is among several new clients to begin leveraging the enhanced digital solution. For more information on how to implement digital solutions, please visit: https://www.transunion.com/industry/credit-unions .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good.®

http://www.transunion.com/business

About Rate Reset

Rate Reset offers award winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time consuming for both front line and support staff. The member and non-member driven instant pre-qual called The Button™ will drive new loan and member growth. Both Auto Rate Reset and Mortgage Rate Reset, products successfully tested and adopted in the market, allow a member to reset the term of an existing auto loan, personal loan or mortgage based on credit union criteria. The software promotes loan retention at a very low cost, and provides a member with a favorable view of the member advocacy of the credit union. The LoanGen products make it simple and fast for a credit union to acquire or recapture member automobile loans, mortgage loans, personal loans and credit cards. For more information on Rate Reset visit https://www.curatereset.com/

Contact Dave Blumberg

TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



