Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Launch Vector Control Products into Midwest US at OPMA Conference

Company will host booth to introduce and promote mosquito abatement products to midwestern states in Tulsa, OK on Sept 19-20

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth and launching its vector control testing products to the midwestern USA at the Oklahoma Pest Management Association (OPMA) Conference in Tulsa, OK on September 19-20.



Over 1,000 mosquito abatement districts (MADs) exist across the North American continent. Diseases such as West Nile virus (WNV) are carried by migratory birds or other vectors, and are then transmitted to humans or livestock by mosquitoes. The proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti and Asian Tiger (Aedes albopictus) mosquitoes throughout the United States in recent decades has led to the detection of certain mosquito-borne diseases in every state in the continental US, including WNV. MADs provide front-line defense in controlling mosquito populations to prevent the spread of WNV and other diseases like Western Equine Encephalitis (WEE) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), the latter of which has recently been identified in several states in the Eastern US.

The Company has already begun equipment installations and commenced sales to MADs across the country, and their presence at OPMA coincides with the recent launch of their Vector Smart™ North American Mosquito-West (NAM-w) test and initiation of sales efforts in the Midwest US region.

“We are excited about the opportunities the OPMA presents for Co-Diagnostics and our vector control products,” remarked Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics. “It is impossible to overstate the importance of accurate and effective mosquito abatement programs, and all indications are that these well-funded activities are only expected to increase in scope and scale. Co-Diagnostics vector control tests provide accurate, efficient detection of dangerous diseases carried in mosquito populations. We are confident that MADs throughout the Midwest will benefit from our products and that this conference will be instrumental in growing our footprint across the region.”

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Company Sales Contact:

Seth Egan

Head of International Sales

+1 801-438-1036 #2

s.egan@codiagnostics.com

