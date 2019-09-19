Toronto-made cosmetics brand with charitable focus launches worldwide

Makeup artist creates charity-focused Hey Babe Cosmetics line after the passing of her first and second husbands

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hey Babe Cosmetics, a Toronto-born and manufactured beauty brand is pleased to announce the launch of its non-toxic, paraben and cruelty-free makeup line, available for purchase exclusively on their website with shipping available worldwide. With a strong emphasis on charity and empowerment, Hey Babe Cosmetics proves that through adversity comes great strength.

Hey Babe Cosmetics is more than just a makeup line to artist and owner Nicole Abbott, it's a vehicle to empower women everywhere and give back to the community, with proceeds going to two charities dedicated to her late husbands. After suffering the loss of both her first and second husbands, Nicole channeled her grief into a new Toronto-based venture, creating a cruelty-free cosmetics line fit for women of all ages and backgrounds.

As a make-up artist, Nicole wanted to create products that you could wear for a casual day or for a glam night out. After her favourite lipstick colour from Shiseido was discontinued, Nicole got to work developing her own perfect pink. This one lipstick turned to several, and soon developed into a full line of high-quality cosmetics. Proudly developed and manufactured in Toronto, Canada, the line offers lipsticks, eye shadow palettes, lip liners, brushes and more and is offered at a competitive price point.

“My husbands both taught me that there is no time like the present and I wanted to show my kids that they could chase their dreams no matter the challenges they may face,” says Nicole Abbott, Founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics. “Hey Babe is my passion project that not only celebrates my love for beauty and makeup but also has a charitable component that allows me to honour the two people that inspired me to create this company.”



A portion of the proceeds of all Hey Babe Cosmetics products go to supporting the Charles Krowitz Burkett’s Lymphoma Fund at Princess Margaret Hospital and The Allen David Abbott Scar Wars Fellowship Fund at St. Michael’s Hospital. These foundations were started in Nicole’s husbands’ names.

For more information on Hey Babe Cosmetics and to see the cosmetics line in full, visit www.heybabecosmetics.ca.

-30-

About Hey Babe Cosmetics

Proudly created and manufactured in Canada, Hey Babe Cosmetics is a new cosmetic line of non-toxic, paraben and cruelty-free lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, accessories and more. Founded in 2019, Hey Babe Cosmetics is both a passion project and a way for owner, Nicole Abbott, to honour her late husbands. A portion of proceeds from all Hey Babe Cosmetics purchases go towards supporting the Charles Krowitz Burkett’s Lymphoma Fund at Princess Margaret Hospital and The Allen David Abbott Scar Wars Fellowship Fund at St. Michael’s Hospital, foundations started in honour of the owners’ late husbands. For more information, visit: www.heybabecosmetics.ca.

Media Contact Leanne Butchart Talk Shop 604-738-2220



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.